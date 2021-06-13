Sports Illustrated home
Longhorns Recruiting Recap: Successful Weekend in Austin for Sarkisian

Arch Manning and Top Recruits Visit Austin During a Successful Weekend
Over the weekend, the Texas Longhorns and Steve Sarkisian had an opportunity to interact with several top recruits visiting Austin.

Star prospects came to the Forty Acres, namely 2023 New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman star quarterback Arch Manning. The Manning nephew appeared in pictures with some other top 2023 prospects including Johntay Cook, Anthony Hill, and Rueben Owens.

Vince Young, Matthew McConaughey, Earl Campbell and many other celebrated alumni showed out to support the Longhorns’ recruiting efforts.

Sarkisian and co. were also able to secure a commitment from ATH 2022 talent Anthony Jones on Saturday. Jones is projected to play either tight-end or outside linebacker.

Another busy week lies ahead for the coaching staff, and more prospects from the 2022 class will visit in the coming weeks. So far, Sarkisian has impressed not only the players but Longhorn fans as well with his ability to actively recruit.

Here’s the full list of players who visited this weekend:

* = unofficial visit

QB Arch Manning (2023) *

RB Rueben Owens (2023) *

WR Johntay Cook (2023) *

DE/OLB Anthony Hill (2023) *

WR Jalen Hale (2023) *

WR Braylon James (2023)*

DL Jordan Renaud (2023) *

LB Jaden Ausberry (2023) *

OG Harris Sewell (2023) *

WR Jaquize Pettway (2023)

ATH Dalton Brooks (2023) *

CB Javien Toviano (2023) *

DE Ashton Porter (2023)*

WR Ashton Cozart (2023)*

CB Jayvon Thomas (2023)*

DE Dylan Spencer (2023)*

WR Carnell Tate (2023)*

S Malik Muhammad (2023) *

S Payton Bowen (2023) *

ATH Markis Deal (2023) *

TE Will Randle (2023) *

QB Cole Welliver (2024) *

LB Harold Perkins (2022)

OT Kelvin Banks (2022)*

OT Jacob Sexton (2022)

OT Kam Dewberry (2022) *

DE Zac Swanson (2022)

DL Hero Kanu (2022)*

DL Jmari Monette (2022)*

OG Cole Hutson (2022)*

LB Sebastian Cheeks (2022)

LB Robby Snelling (2022)

ATH Anthony Jones (2022)

DT Kristopher Ross (2022)*

See the full list of players visiting Austin in the coming weeks below:

Texas Longhorns Football Summer Visit Preview

How successful will Sarkisian be in June? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

