Texas Longhorns Football Summer Visit Preview

With a big month ahead for the Texas Longhorns in the world of recruiting, let's take a look at who is set to visit the 40 Acres this June

On June 1, college football’s dead period will officially end. For the first time since COVID-19 lockdowns began, players will be able to take official campus visits and meet the coaches. For new head coach Steve Sarkisian and Co, the opportunity to meet players on campus will be pivotal for recruiting and cementing the program's vision.

In addition, previously committed prospects will now have the ability to either solidify their decision or de-commit and reopen their recruitments.

Who should Texas look for?

Evan Stewart, who withdrew his commitment primarily because he wanted to make campus visits, will come to the Forty Acres to reconsider his decision. Wide receiver CJ Williams will also be highly sought after. Williams is currently choosing between Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, and Texas.

Lastly, quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of Super Bowl winners Peyton and Eli Manning, will also make his debut on campus. The Longhorns are one of five programs in line to receive a visit from Manning.

Here is the full list of players and dates:

June 3

DT David Hicks (2023)*

June 4-6

DE/EDGE Derrick Brown (2022)

RB Trevonte Citizen (2022)

ATH Jeremy Patton (2022)

OL Neto Umeozulu (2022) *

June 8

QB Gabarri Johnson (2023) *

CB Caleb Presley (2023) *

ATH Brayden Platt (2024) *

RB Jayden Limar (2023) *

OL Mark Nabou (2022)

DE Jyden Wayne (2023) *

June 11-13

QB Arch Manning (2023) *

DE/OLB Anthony Hill (2023) *

WR Jalen Hale (2023) *

RB Rueben Owens (2023) *

WR Johntay Cook (2023) *

OG Harris Sewell (2023) *

ATH Dalton Brooks (2023) *

CB Javien Toviano (2023) *

DE Ashton Porter (2023)*

WR Ashton Cozart (2023)*

CB Jayvon Thomas (2023)*

DE Dylan Spencer (2023)*

OG Cole Hutson (2022)

LB Sebastian Cheeks (2022)

LB Robby Snelling (2022)

ATH Anthony Jones (2022)

June 18-20

WR Evan Stewart (2022) *

LB Niuafe Tuihalamaka (2022)

CB Denver Harris (2022)

OT Kelvin Banks (2022)

QB Maalik Murphy (2022)

RB Jaydon Blue (2022)

RB Tavorus Jones (2022)

WR Shazz Preston (2022)

WR Brenen Thompson (2022)*

WR Armani Winfield (2022)

WR CJ Williams (2022)

CB Terrence Brooks (2022)

S Bryan Allen Jr. (2022)

DT Jaray Bledsoe (2022)

LB Trevell Johnson (2022)

DT Kristopher Ross (2022)

June 25-27

DE Justice Finkley (2022)

DT Aaron Bryant (2022)

LB Ish Harris (2022)

LB TJ Dudley (2022)

CB Jaylon Guilbeau (2022)

DL Khurtiss Perry (2022)

DB Austin Jordan (2022)

OT Cam Williams (2022)

ATH Arlis Boardingham (2022)

DE Aaron Bryant (2022)

S Bryce Anderson (2022)

OL Cameron Williams (2022)

LB KJ Miles (2022)

ATH Isaiah Bond (2022)

* = unofficial visit

This will be a crucial month that could shape the Longhorns program for years to come. Sarkisian will look to capitalize on his new staff and begin to leave his mark on an underachieving yet talented Texas Longhorns program.

How successful will Sarkisian be in June? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

