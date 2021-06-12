LOOK: QB Arch Manning Is In Texas - and in a Longhorns Uniform

How Does QB Arch Manning Look in his Texas Longhorns Uniform?

As arguably the top recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, anything that Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) quarterback and NFL Legacy Arch Manning does will be dissected under a microscope by fans and media across the country.

Over the weekend, Longhorns nation got another taste of that, when Manning took his first trip to the 40 Acres on an unofficial visit with a host of other star recruits.

None bigger, of course, than Manning himself, who is arguably the top football recruit in the country, regardless of classification.

Alongside Manning and new Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian were other coveted 2023 recruits, including wide receiver Johntay Cook, running back and current Texas commit Rueben Owens, and edge rusher/outside linebacker Anthony Hill.

Manning was also seen throwing routes to Cook on Williams-Campbell Field, with the two showing an uncanny connection on deep throws.

This is the third time in as many months that Manning has been seen throwing up the Horns with a current or future Longhorn after he was seen on Twitter doing the same with Owens in April, as well as current texas tight end Gunner Helm in April.

Owens and Cook, of course, have both developed a close relationship with Manning with Owens acting as one of the chief recruiters for the Longhorns over the last few months.

Before he set foot on the 40 Acres, however, Manning visited Death Valley to see Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers, as well as Sonny Dykes and the SMU Mustangs in Dallas.

Following his Austin trip, Manning will wrap up his visits with a trip to see Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, as well as Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

