TCU Offensive Players to Watch VS Texas Longhorns

In early October, the Longhorns will travel to Fort Worth to face the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Horned Frogs are led by junior quarterback Max Duggan, who contributed 1795 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Duggan showed a ton of promise and will enter 2021 with heightened expectations as an upperclassman.

With nine starters returning, the main focus for Gary Patterson’s team will be consistency on the offensive side of the ball. While the team averaged 411 yards and 31 points per game, they also failed to score more than 14 points three times (lost all three games).

Another key factor will be in the running game, with the two-headed monster of Zach Evans and Kendre Miller.

Now, onto the TCU Horned Frogs key players:

QB Max Duggan

Junior Max Duggan looks to be the clear starter for the 2021 season. Look for the dual-threat quarterback to produce in the air and on the ground for the TCU offense. While leading the team in rushing, Duggan also threw for 1795 yards and 10 touchdowns. Expect Duggan to improve drastically and become one of the better quarterbacks in the Big 12.

RB Zach Evans

The Horned Frogs will look for Zach Evans to explode in the 2021 season. With only 54 carries for 415 yards and seven touchdowns, Evans will need to get more involved in the offense and improve this young core. Smith will receive some help, with Kendre Miller splitting carries.

WR Quentin Johnston

As TCU’s leading receiver last season, sophomore Quentin Johnson averaged over 22 yards per catch totaling 487 yards and two touchdowns. As the Horned Frogs biggest deep-ball threat, Johnston’s role should expand in the coming season.

G Wes Harris

The offensive line will be the biggest question for TCU heading into 2021. Losing T.J. Storment to Texas Tech via the transfer portal, Wes Harris will need to bounce back from his recent injury and play up to his high recruiting ranking he was graded out of high school.

