Longhorns Land Commitment from Elite 2022 RB Jamarion Miller

One of the nation's top running recruits pledged his services to the Texas Longhorns on Monday afternoon
Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns received a major commitment on Monday afternoon, when Tyler Legacy (Tyler, TX) running back Jamarion Miller committed to the program. 

Miller's commitment comes just 24 hours after his visit to the 40 Acres over the weekend, and just days after the de-commitment of elite 2023 running back Rueben Owens.

"I’m blessed to announce that I've decided to start my new journey at the University of Texas at Austin," Miller said via Twitter I want to give a big thanks to my parents, coaches, and the staff at UT for all the hard work and dedication they’ve invested into this. #Hookem"

Miller is the second top-rated running back to commit to the Longhorns for the 2022 class along with Klien Cain (Houston, TX) back Jaydon Blue.

Miller is also the 12th commitment for the Longhorns in the 2022 class, with the 5-foot-10, 185-pound speedster picking the Longhorns over USC, Baylor, Ole Miss, TCU, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma State, among others. 

Over the last three seasons with Legacy, Miller has amassed 3,279 yards and 24 touchdowns, including 1,631 yards and 20 touchdowns during his junior season in 2020. 

Miller also caught 28 passes for 464 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior and also has experience as a kick returner. 

What did you think of Miller's Commitment? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

