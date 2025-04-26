Tennessee Titans Select Texas Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm in NFL Draft
With the No. 120 Pick in The 2025 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans have selected former Texas Longhorns Tight End Gunnar Helm.
According to Rivals, Helm was the number three prospect in the state of Colorado and the number 13 overall TE in the country out of high school, where he would commit and spend all four seasons of his collegiate career with the Texas Longhorns.
In his first year on the Forty Acres, Helm appeared in all 12 games but primarily on the field goal unit. It wasn't until his sophomore year that he got playing time with the offense. Playing in every game (13) for the second straight year, with four starts, he totaled five catches for 44 yards and made his first career start against ULM.
It wasn't until his junior year that Helm started to become a focal point of the offense. He once again played in every game (14) that season, with six starts. His total for the season was 192 yards and two touchdowns on 14 receptions.
In his senior season, Helm finally broke through to the scene, totaling 60 receptions for 1022 yards and nine touchdowns. He was vital in the win over Michigan at The Big House, where he had a career day, leading the Longhorns in receptions and receiving yards with seven receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown.
After achieving his dream of making it to the NFL, Helm is ready. “I want to leave a blueprint on football. I want to leave a stamp on whatever community I get brought into. And I want to be known as someone who helped change and develop the tight end position in the NFL.”. He told the Daily Camera.
Gunnar Helm was the seventh Texas Longhorn drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.