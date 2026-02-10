Ranking Texas Football’s 5 Best Transfer Portal Additions

The Texas Longhorns will look to get back to the College Football Playoff after missing out on the postseason action for the first time in three years, ending the 2025 season with a 10-3 record and a bowl game victory.

The Longhorns have been both extremely busy and aggressive in the transfer portal as head coach Steve Sarkisian has brought in players who will be looked at to make an immediate impact one way or another.

All in all, the Longhorns brought in a total of 19 players from the transfer portal, some of whom will be a lot more impactful right away than others. Here's a list of the five best players the Longhorns were able to land from the portal.

1. Cam Coleman, WR

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman celebrates his touchdown. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most obvious answer to top this list is the headliner of the Longhorns transfer portal class, Auburn transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman. In two seasons at Auburn, Coleman recorded 93 receptions for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The dynamic wideout should seamlessly transition into the X role in Sarkisian's offense and be one of Arch Manning's favorite targets, especially on down-field throws, forming what should be one of the best quarterback-wide receiver tandems not only in the SEC but in the nation.

Coleman's addition to the Texas wide receiver room pairs him up with the Longhorns' leading receiver from a season ago, Ryan Wingo, who should also benefit from having a running mate like Coleman on the opposite side of the field.

2. Rasheem Biles, LB

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles celebrates a defensive stop during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

While the addition of Coleman was undoubtedly the blockbuster, just a day before his commitment, the Longhorns landed Pitt transfer Rasheem Biles, who can be just as impactful on the defensive side of the ball as Coleman on offense.

The former Pitt linebacker was all over the field in 2025 as he totaled 100 tackles (39 solo), 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

The Longhorns are headed into life after Anthony Hill Jr., who manned the middle of the defense for the past three seasons, and Biles should be more than suited for the task.

3. Duo of Running Backs

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Longhorns had to make some changes in the running back room after a poor showing from their backfield in 2025. Texas made two huge additions at the position, and it was difficult to pick just one, so both Arizona State transfer Raleek Brown and NC State running back Hollywood Smothers come in at No. 3.

Brown was one of the top running backs in the Big 12, tallying 1,141 rushing yards, the second most in the conference, and four touchdowns. Brown also has the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, finishing the season with 34 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

Smothers also had a productive 2025 season, ending the year by recording 939 yards and six touchdowns. The former NC State running back also proved he can catch the ball, totaling 37 receptions for 189 yards and a touchdown.

The duo of Brown and Smothers should revitalize the Longhorns' running back with two talented options who can effectively run and catch the football.

4. Melvin Siani, OL

The Longhorns' offensive line was one of their biggest struggles all season and was one of the main areas of improvement Texas had to hit on in the transfer portal. To address this, the Longhorns brought in one of the best available options in Wake Forest transfer Melvin Siani.

Starting at left tackle for Wake Forest, Siani. totaled 859 snaps, finishing with the highest pass-blocking grade on the team with an 80.7 per PFF. While Trevor Goosby will be firmly planted at left tackle, a move to right tackle will be the obvious answer for Siani, with Brandon Baker shifting over and making the move to guard.

5. Ian Geffrard, DT

Arkansas Razorback defensive lineman Ian Geffrard waits for the snap during the third quarter. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Longhorns made a big splash in both the metaphorical and literal sense of the word by bringing in Arkansas transfer defensive tackle Ian Geffrard, who stands with a towering 6-5, 389-pound frame.

The defensive tackle brings a real imposing threat in the middle of the defensive line. In his final two seasons in Fayetteville, Geffrard played in 24 games with 12 starts, recording 40 tackles, 5.5 tackles-for-loss, and a pass deflection.

As the Longhorns head into year one under new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, Geffrard will be a focal point in the trenches for a new-look Texas defense.