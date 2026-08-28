Texas Adds 15 Freshmen in College Football 27 Roster Update

The Texas Longhorns are getting a sizable group of new faces in EA College Football 27.

As part of the game's upcoming major roster update, 15 Texas players are being added to the Longhorns' roster.

All 15 are listed as freshmen, with the group spanning nearly every area of the roster and featuring several players with ratings that immediately stand out.

Every Texas Longhorn added to College Football 27

Texas Longhorn QB Commit Dia Bell at the Elite 11 Finals | Brooks Austin - On SI

At the top of the group is halfback Derrek Cooper, who enters College Football 27 with an 83 overall rating. Cooper is the highest-rated new Texas player in the update and one of the highest-rated players among all 1,961 additions.

Defensive end Richard Wesley follows closely behind at 82 overall, while outside linebacker Tyler Atkinson comes in at 80. That gives Texas three new players rated at 80 or better, putting the Longhorns' additions in some notable company within the broader update.

The group then moves into the upper 70s. Quarterback Dia Bell is rated 78 overall, while left tackle Jordan Coleman checks in at 77. Those two additions give Texas new players on both sides of the ball at important positions.

From there, the Longhorns have a cluster of four players rated 75 overall. Wide receiver Kohen Brown, strong safety Zelus Hicks, defensive tackle James Johnson and wide receiver Chris Stewart all receive the same rating.

That group also highlights the variety of positions represented in Texas' additions. The 15 players cover quarterback, halfback, wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line, and the linebacker and defensive back positions.

The ratings dip slightly into the 70s with defensive end Jamarion Carlton and free safety Toray Davis, both rated 74 overall. Middle linebacker Kosi Okpala follows at 72.

The final three Texas additions are offensive lineman Devin Coleman at 69 overall, defensive tackle Isaiah Coleman at 68 and center Kaden Scherer at 53.

Taken together, the additions give Texas 15 new players in the upcoming update, with five rated at 77 overall or higher and nine rated at 75 or better.

The update itself is considerably larger. A total of 1,961 players are being added to College Football 27, according to the roster-update data, with 1,069 of those players listed as freshmen. Thirty-five players in the update are rated 80 overall or higher, while 225 are rated 75 or higher. Wide receiver, tight end, cornerback and defensive tackle make up the largest position groups among the additions.

Texas' group is led by Cooper, Wesley and Atkinson, but the depth of the additions is notable as well. The Longhorns add two wide receivers at 75 overall, two defensive tackles at 75 and 68, two defensive ends at 74 and 75, and players across the offensive line and secondary.

The complete Texas group consists of:

Derrek Cooper — HB, 83 OVR

Richard Wesley — RE, 82 OVR

Tyler Atkinson — ROLB, 80 OVR

Dia Bell — QB, 78 OVR

Jordan Coleman — LT, 77 OVR

Kohen Brown — WR, 75 OVR

Zelus Hicks — SS, 75 OVR

James Johnson — DT, 75 OVR

Chris Stewart — WR, 75 OVR

Jamarion Carlton — LE, 74 OVR

Toray Davis — FS, 74 OVR

Kosi Okpala — MLB, 72 OVR

Devin Coleman — RG, 69 OVR

Isaiah Coleman — DT, 68 OVR

Kaden Scherer — C, 53 OVR

The new roster should give Texas players plenty of new names to find when the update arrives Thursday.

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