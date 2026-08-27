Five Players Who Will Be Crucial for Texas in 2026

The Texas Longhorns have one of the most talented rosters in the country. That largely explains their high preseason ranking and the expectation that they will return to the College Football Playoff.

Steve Sarkisian assembled a versatile offense. At running back, the Longhorns have a mix of veteran leaders and young players who can make noise. They have an elite wide receiver room and key returners are expected to make an impact on the offensive line.

Will Muschamp leads the defense. Similarly to the offense, Sarkisian used the portal to bring in quality players to supplement the returning starters. Texas has star players all over the field, but here are five players who will be imperative to the Longhorns this season.

Trevor Goosby

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Left tackle Trevor Goosby gave Texas fans an early-season scare when he went down with an injury during fall camp. It was revealed that he suffered a bone bruise in his knee, which was the best-case scenario.

It's still unclear if he'll be available for the season opener, but he didn't suffer a long-term injury. If the Longhorns are going to have any offensive success, Goosby has to stay healthy. He is one of the best offensive linemen in the country, and he should have another tremendous season.

Rasheem Biles

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles celebrates a defensive stop. Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ty'Anthony Smith's sudden dismissal from the team will test the linebacker depth. Rasheem Bile's importance to the team cannot be overstated after this recent news.

Biles recorded 100 total tackles and 4.5 sacks at Pitt last season. He's impressed the coaching staff during camp and will be a major contributor. Biles can rush the passer, stay solid in coverage, and tackle well.

Ryan Wingo

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo. Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Ryan Wingo could have another big season with the addition of former Auburn wideout Cam Coleman. Playing opposite Coleman should give Wingo more one-on-one opportunities and the ability to move freely around the field.

Everyone is talking about what Coleman could do for this offense, but Wingo is just as important. Fixing the drops will be the top priority. If he cleans that up, Wingo will be fun to watch this year.

Colin Simmons

Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Colin Simmons could be one of the best players in the sport this season. He's coming off a 12-sack season, and there is no reason to believe he can't do it again. He will command plenty of attention from opposing offenses, but that'll help out the rest of the Texas defensive line.

Few players can generate pressure as easily as Simmons. If he's on the field, the Longhorns defense looks a lot better.

Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This list wouldn't be complete without Arch Manning. The sky-high expectations haven't evaded Manning, but there is growing confidence that he can meet them. Some are worried about fall camp struggles, but it feels like an overreaction.

Manning had a strong end to the season, and if he can build off that momentum, there isn't a ceiling Texas can't reach in 2026.

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