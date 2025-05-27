Texas A&M Aggies Coach Makes Wild Claim About Lone Star Showdown
AUSTIN -- Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko has had about six months to reflect on how the end of his first season in College Station went, but it seems he remembers the Lone Star Showdown loss to the Texas Longhorns a bit differently than most.
While meeting with the media at SEC Spring Meetings on Tuesday, Elko talked about Texas A&M's late-season struggles but added that the Aggies can hang their hat after going "toe-to-toe" with Texas in a 17-7 loss at Kyle Field on Nov. 30.
“We went back and forth, toe to toe with the team that wound up in the NCAA semifinals," Elko said.
The final score gives the illusion of a close game, but as Elko himself said after the game, the Longhorns "physically annihilated" the Aggies and punched their ticket to the SEC Championship against Georgia as a result.
So, which is it? In what world is getting "physically annihilated" equal to going "toe-to-toe" with your arch rival?
Texas' offense left more to be desired in what was a low-scoring affair but it was the record-setting 33 carries and 186 yards from running back Quintrevion Wisner along with a tough Longhorns defense holding Texas A&M's offense scoreless at home that proved to be the story.
Texas finished with more first downs (26-15) and rushing yards (243-102) while winning the time of possession battle (34:44-25:16).
With Texas in the red zone looking to build on a 17-0 lead late in the third quarter, Quinn Ewers had his pass deflected and picked off, resulting in a wacky, 93-yard interception return for a touchdown by Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III. This gave the Aggies their only points of the night in a game that was headed for a potential 24-0 shutout win for Texas.
Sure, the Aggies finished with an 8-5 record and showed improvement last season under Elko but none of that mattered in one of Texas A&M's most anticipated games in program history.
Every season is different, as it's anyone's guess how next season's rivalry matchup will pan out in Austin on Nov. 29. But if the Aggies want to turn the tide against Texas, it might be better for Elko to implement the "revenge" aspect into his team's head instead of falsely making them believe they competed with the Longhorns this past November.