What Happened Last Time Between the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies?
The No. 16 Texas Longhorns and No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies are set to meet for the second time as SEC rivals Friday night at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for the 2025 edition of the Lone Star Showdown.
Texas A&M will come into the contest looking for a perfect 12-0 record on the 2025 season, and the Longhorns sit at 8-3, looking for an upset to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Though the Aggies are slight favorites, the Longhorns have an overwhelming lead in the all-time series, with 77 wins, 37 losses, and five ties.
What Happened Last Year: A Rivalry Reborn
When it was announced back in 2021 that the Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners would be moving to the Southeastern Conference, fans of both Texas and Texas A&M knew it would only be a matter of time before the rivalry took to the gridiron again.
And at Kyle Field in College Station on November 30, 2024, the fantasy again became reality after 13 years, and the stakes couldn't have been higher, the No. 3 Texas Longhorns facing the No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies for a chance to combat the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship.
The Longhorns started the scoring early in the game after a Marcel Reed interception, with Arch Manning taking a quarterback keeper 15 yards to the end zone on a play that Texas fans knew was a touchdown, but that A&M fans were quite skeptical of.
A touchdown pass from quarterback Quinn Ewers to running back Jaydon Blue in the back corner of the end zone gave the Horns a two-score lead midway through the second quarter, and a Bert Auburn field goal before the first half horn gave the team a 17-0 lead over the Maroon and White at halftime.
The Aggies showed signs of life in the third quarter, with cornerback Will Lee III intercepting an Ewers pass and taking it 93 yards to the house to finally put the Aggies on the board.
Unfortunately, that stellar defense was the only offense that the Aggies could come up with, and after a lost fumble late in the fourth quarter by Reed, Ewers and the Horns kneeled out the clock and punched their ticket to the SEC Championship game.
Texas A&M only had 248 yards of total offense throughout the game, and were 0-for-3 on fourth down attempts, a shady offense easily shut down by the Burnt Orange. '
Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner had a career night last year, putting up 186 yards on the ground during the win, and tight end Gunnar Helm recorded six catches for 56 yards.
With the roles reversed and the Horns with nothing to lose at this point, the two Lone Star rivals kick off in the Forty Acres Friday night at 6:30 PM.