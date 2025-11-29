Texas Trolls Mike Elko in Epic Way After Lone Star Showdown
The Lone Star Showdown may easily be the best rivalry of all of college football.
Each year, there are always petty shenanigans that go on both before and after the contest. This year, Texas A&M offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams called Texas players cowards, the Longhorns barred Texas A&M’s mascot from entering Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium for the game, Texas defensive tackle Hero Kanu called Reed-Adams a loser after the game, among plenty of other events.
At the end of Texas’ 27-17 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies, the Longhorns played a video trolling Mike Elko for comments he made earlier in the season.
Texas Sticks it to Mike Elko
In the first half, the Longhorns seemed like they were still asleep. Texas A&M was the only team that could get any sort of offensive success, and the Aggies’ defense was smothering Arch Manning and the Texas offense.
The second half was a completely different story, with the Aggies unable to find an answer to anything Texas was dialing up offensively. Running back Quintrevion Wisner was gashing the Aggies’ defense all night, and receivers were able to find openings in the zone defense consistently, allowing the Longhorns to build a lead late in the second half.
Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed threw back-to-back interceptions when presented with opportunities to cut into the Texas lead, essentially sealing the win for Texas.
As soon as the game ended, Texas was quick to troll the Aggies with a video that incorporated some of Elko’s words from earlier in the season.
“I think we’re the flagship program in this state,” Elko said in the video before being interrupted by a Longhorns hype video.
Whether or not Elko thinks Texas A&M is the flagship program in the state of Texas, the Longhorns proved that they still are with their 27-17 victory.
Texas’ win over the Aggies puts the Longhorns in a much more favorable position to end the year, with two wins over projected college football playoff teams and a chance to become the first three-loss team to earn a College Football Playoff berth. The way things have gone this season, it will be hard to justify leaving the Longhorns out, but it will be just as hard to justify giving them a spot at the table due to their three marks in the loss column.
"I think we're absolutely a playoff team,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game. “There's a couple things in here that to me, are really telling stats. We're the first team since the 2019 national champion, LSU team to beat three top-10 ranked teams in the same season during the regular season. So let's just chew on that for a second."