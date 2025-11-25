Texas A&M Player Calls Out Texas Longhorns for Cowardly Postgame Celebration
As if the Lone Star Showdown needed any more reason to get heated, the trash talk is now taking place a few days before kickoff in Austin.
The Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies will meet for the second time since the rivalry renewed on Friday in the state's capitol, where the Aggies will have a chance at revenge after last season's loss in Kyle Field prevented A&M from reaching the SEC Championship.
It's clear that the Aggies haven't forgotten about last season's loss, including the way Texas celebrated on the field afterwards.
Texas Longhorns "Cowards" for Postgame Celebration
While meeting with the media on Tuesday, Texas A&M offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams didn't hold back his thoughts when asked about Texas celebrating on the Aggies logo at midfield after the 17-7 win in Kyle Field.
"Cowards do what cowards do," Reed-Adams said, per Carter Karels of GigEm247.
Multiple Texas players went to the midfield logo after the Aggies had left the field and stomped on the grass before head coach Steve Sarkisian ran over to escort them off. Former Texas safety and Austin native Andrew Mukuba, now with the Philadelphia Eagles, was seen stomping on the logo with no Aggie players around to contest him.
The Longhorns clinched a spot in the SEC Championship with the win and celebrated accordingly, but it clearly wasn't taken kindly to by the Aggies.
With so much hype surrounding that game leading up to it, there was no doubts that emotions were going to run high once the contest concluded.
Now, Texas A&M will have a chance to head to Atlanta with a win over Texas on Friday. If the Aggies can come away with a win, don't be surprised to see some Texas A&M players head to the Longhorn logo at midfield to celebrate.
And as a result, Texas players might look to retaliate in that instance. It would certainly make for another chippy rivalry moment, one that the Longhorns will be looking to prevent by winning the game and giving Texas A&M its first loss of the season.
Regardless of what happens on Friday, the Aggies will be heading to the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. The same can't be said for the Longhorns, who will likely need a win and some outside help to sneak their way into the bracket as a three-loss SEC team.
Even if both teams were winless, the intensity of the rivalry would be undeniable.