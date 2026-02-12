Cam Coleman Officially Has His Texas Longhorns Jersey Number

The Texas Longhorns are bringing in one of the best wide receivers in college football this offseason.

And enjoy him while he's here, because Cam Coleman is headed to the NFL Draft this time next year.

But before looking too far ahead, Coleman is getting adjusted to life in Austin with his new team, though one thing that isn't changing is his jersey number.

Cam Coleman Receives Texas Longhorns Jersey Number

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | John Reed-Imagn Images

According to Inside Texas, Coleman will be sticking with the No. 8 jersey that he wore during the past two seasons with the Auburn Tigers.

Of course, this means that quarterback KJ Lacey, who wore No. 8 this past season, will have to pick something new since he also plays on offense. It appears that the decision has already been made, as Inside Texas also reports that Lacey will switching to No. 9 for the 2026 campaign.

Lacey appeared in just one game, completing his only pass for seven yards against Sam Houston. Barring injury, it's unlikely he will get to throw to Coleman in an actual game but the pair will have ample time for passing reps during practice.

Texas cornerback Kade Phillips, who wore No. 11 as a true freshman this past season, will now switch to No. 8, sharing it with Coleman since he's on defense.

In his two seasons at Auburn, Coleman posted 93 catches for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman celebrates a first down against Vanderbilt during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coleman is the headliner of what is a talented portal class for Texas and is one of two new transfer receivers, joining Wake Forest wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter.

Joining them on offense are NC State running back Hollywood Smothers, Oregon State offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski, Arizona State running back Raleek Brown, Western Kentucky offensive lineman Laurence Seymore, Coastal Carolina quarterback MJ Morris, Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas, Texas A&M offensive lineman Jonte Newman and Wake Forest offensive tackle Melvin Siani.

On the defense side, Texas added Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles, LSU defensive lineman Zion Williams, Rutgers cornerback Bo Mascoe, Florida State linebacker Justin Cryer, Arkansas defensive lineman Ian Geffrard and Akron linebacker Markus Boswell.

Fans will get to see Coleman and these portal additions for the first time as Longhorns when Texas hosts its Orange-White Spring Game at DKR on Saturday, April 18.

Though there will be tons of new faces to keep track of, all eyes will certainly be on how Coleman performs.