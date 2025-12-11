Texas A&M Players Continue Talking About the Longhorns Weeks After Loss

The dust has already settled from the 2025 season's rivalry week, with some of the top rivalry matchups in college football being settled in close nail-biters or in dominant fashion. Regardless of the outcome, rivalry week will always deliver on its name.

For the Texas Longhorns, it was no different as they settled their matchup against bitter rival the then-ranked No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies, who walked into Darrell K. Royal Stadium with an unblemished perfect 10-0 record and left Austin in defeat, falling to the Longhorns 27-17 and dropping to an 11-1 record.

And while it's already been weeks since that victorious Friday night in Austin for the Longhorns, it appears that while the scores were already settled on the field, there are still some tensions flaring elsewhere between the Longhorns and Aggies.

Marcel Reed Makes Comment on Texas Fanbase

While on an appearance on the Outta' Pocket podcast hosted by former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed made an interesting comment about the Longhorns' faithful with an answer to a question on the show.

"If you could delete one fanbase off the internet, who are you choosing?" Reed was asked.

While shaking his head back and forth, Reed hesitantly said, "Texas."

Marcel Reed vs. Texas

The answer to the question might not come as a surprise to many, with the rivalry between the two top schools in the state of Texas always burning, but given the context that, since the Lone Star Showdowns' renewal in 2024, Reed has been the quarterback in both matchups and both times the quarterback has coming out on the losing end of the rivalry matchup.

It's been a struggle for the Aggies quarterback against the Longhorns, as in the two losses to Texas, Reed has completed 36 of his 55 pass attempts for 326 yards without throwing for a single touchdown and three interceptions.

A few weeks ago, while Reed was riding high as he led the undefeated Aggies into a possible berth in the SEC Championship game for the first time in program history, and looked to close in on one of the top seeds in the College Football Playoff. The momentum was halted with the loss in Austin, where Reed was 20-32 passing for 180 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

And last year, in a similar situation with both the Longhorns and Aggies battling for a spot in the SEC championship game, the Longhorns came out on top 17-7, with Reed completing 16 of his 23 pass attempts for just 146 yards and an interception.

The 2025 season will end a lot differently for both Lone Star State programs, with the Longhorns having a meeting with the Michigan Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve, while the Aggies will take on the Miami Hurricanes from Kyle Field in the first round of the College Football Playoff.