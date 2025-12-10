Texas A&M Player Takes Shot at the Longhorns After Missing College Football Playoff

There is no sport in the world that can come close to replicating the pettiness that college football brings out in its athletes. From fan bases to coaches to the players, no rivalry is safe from extracurricular activities.

That statement still holds true of the Lone Star Showdown, after Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman posted a disrespectful message about the Texas Longhorns bowl game. Despite the Aggies having their perfect season ruined at the hands of the Longhorns, they still made the playoffs while the Longhorns are in the Cheez it's Citrus Bowl, something Ar'maj Reed-Adams poked fun of.

In what is now a saga of a feud between Reed-Adams and the Longhorns, made popular by pre and post game theatrics from both teams, it's easy to say there is no love lost between the two bitter rivals.

"Little Bowl Boys"

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons celebrates with the golden hat following the Red River Rivalry | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the two flagship programs in the state of Texas, there is bound to be bad blood when the two teams collide, and that was evident this season. Reed-Adams, a guard for the Aggies who started a feud with the Longhorns, wasn't done. He took to Instagram, in a now deleted story saying

"I know the little bowl boys at practice are feeling the cheesiest" with a horns down emoji underneath the text.

Boy got whipped on the field and still talkin shit. Colin Simmons called him what he is. LOSER. pic.twitter.com/XLkuP1jD1A — Tet from Unbranched. (@Jarrod_Tet) December 10, 2025

Clearly taking a shot at the Longhorns missing out on the College Football Playoff, and being relegated to the Cheez It's Citrus Bowl to take on the Michigan Wolverines, while the Aggies are preparing to host the Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the CFP.

The comments between Reed-Adams and the Longhorns started after comments he made about the Longhorns celebration on the Aggies logo at Kyle Field last season. Despite it being the first game of the Lone Star Showdown in over a decade, he took issue with the post-game theatrics, saying

"Cowards do what cowards do"

That was followed up by Colin Simmons post-game message, after knocking off the Aggies, who were the number three ranked team in the country. With hopes of a perfect season, and their first trip to the Forty Acres in over a decade, the Longhorns played spoiler. Ruining their hopes for 12-0, and knocking them out of the SEC Championship contention, Simmons wasn't done firing back at Reed-Adams, saying

“You talking about when 55 said that? What’s his name? I don’t even know his name and he’s a sixth-year,” Simmons said. He lost. He’s a loser. We don’t pay attention to him. Losers.”

Despite their biggest game in program history in just under two weeks, it's clear Reed-Adams focus is on the Longhorns and the words they said after handing the Aggies their first loss of the season, and their second straight Lone Star Showdown loss.

Recommended Articles