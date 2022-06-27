Skip to main content

ESPN Insider: Texas Still 'Three Touchdowns Behind Arkansas' With Arch Manning Commitment

ESPN analyst Pete Thamel discusses how close Texas is to being competitive in the SEC with Manning.

The commitment of Arch Manning to the Texas Longhorns took the college football world by storm on Thursday, with fans and analysts alike sharing their immediate reactions

Amongst Longhorn fans, the common sentiment was that while they are not quite back to the level they once were, this is a step in the right direction. ESPN insider Pete Thamel would echo those sentiments, making sure to remind Longhorn fans to pump the brakes just a bit. 

"They have so far to go. They're so beyond one recruit helping get into that conversation," Thamel said on Friday's episode of Get Up. "They didn't even make a bowl this year. They went 5-7. They lost to Kansas at home."

While it might not be what Longhorn fans want to here immediately after a commitment on the level of Manning's, it is the truth. This is a step in the right direction for Texas, but it is still not close to being on the same level as SEC teams such as Alabama or Georgia

"The best way to think about the state of this Texas program now in the moment that Arch Manning has committed is they're essentially three touchdowns behind Arkansas, which is a middle-of-the-pack team in the SEC."

A recruit like Manning committing to your program does not solve all of your issues, especially when that program is Texas who has a lot of ground to make up. What it does though is signal a shift in things to come, especially to other recruits who will now possibly commit to Texas for a chance to play with Manning

"What Arch Manning does is give them a building block for SEC competitiveness. He gives them a linchpin, a face of their recruiting. A magnet for other blue chips that can help them build and be competitive in the SEC."

There is ultimately no telling just how good Manning will end up being at Texas when he steps foot on the field for the first time. Until then though, the Longhorns have a long way to go to field a competitive team that is a national contender again. However, Manning's commitment marks a step in that direction for Texas. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

