Texas Beats Georgia in Recruiting Battle for 4-Star Defensive Tackle

The Texas Longhorns are adding to their 2027 recruiting class once again this offseason, and are doing so in a major way.

Texas landed a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Tyler Alexander on Tuesday, giving the Longhorns their 17th commit in the cycle. A product of Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington, FL., Alexander chose Texas over the likes of Georgia, Notre Dame and others.

The Longhorns haven't had an answer for Georgia and Kirby Smart on the field so far in the SEC, so it's important for Texas to at least stack recruiting wins over the Bulldogs in order for that to change, especially by adding a physical nose tackle to the defense.

Texas Continues Busy June With Another Commitment

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Standing at around 6-3, 315 pounds, Alexander is just the latest addition to what's turned into a deep 2027 recruiting class for Texas.

A group that was already highlighted by five-star wide receiver Easton Royal headed into this summer, the Longhorns then got busy in the month of June with commitments from five-star cornerback John Meredith III along with four-star players in defensive lineman Kasi Currie, edge rusher Jabarrius Garror, offensive tackle Brian Swanson and wide receiver Briceson Thrower Jr.

Texas already had commitments from four-star players like edge rusher Cameron Hall, cornerback Karnell James and tight end Brock Williams but the Longhorns needed a notable summer push. Now, Texas finds itself with the No. 6 overall high school recruiting class in 2027, per 247Sports' team rankings.

ALL GAS NO BRAKES 🤘🏾I’m 🏡🧡 https://t.co/H4kWCZsZiT — TYLER ALEXANDER (@TYLER_4x4) June 23, 2026

The Longhorns have made the most of official visit season, and there could be even more commits on the way. The work is far from complete as Steve Sarkisian and the coaching continue to build for the future.

Alexander was right in the mix during the program's OV-focused start to summer. He took his official visit with Texas on June 19 after taking trips to see Notre Dame and Georgia. Alexander also previously took unofficial visits with Georgia Tech, Florida State and Georgia.

The long list of programs that offered Alexander include Miami, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Auburn, Florida, Nebraska, Kentucky, Missouri, Syracuse, Louisville, Maryland, UCF, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Colorado, Tulane, Stanford, Memphis and many more.

During the 2025 season at Palm Beach Central High School, Alexander posted 46 total tackles (20 for loss), 21 quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks in 11 games.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.