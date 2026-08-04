What Texas Can Learn From Georgia's Recent Championship Formula and What It Should Ignore

If dynasties in college football are at an end, then the Georgia Bulldogs may very well go down as the last one. They won back-to-back national championships and nearly had a shot at playing for a third if it wasn’t for a loss to Alabama in the 2023 SEC Championship.

When the Texas Longhorns joined the SEC, it was the Bulldogs who stood atop the conference, and the ones they’d be gunning for. Despite three opportunities thus far, the Longhorns have yet to beat Georgia on the field, yet that hasn’t stopped Texas from being viewed as the conference’s top team entering the season, according to some.

The Bulldogs' national championship run now feels like ages ago due to the rapid changes in college football since that 2022 season. There are still some lessons that the Longhorns can take away from Georgia’s run atop the nation.

Depth Wins

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) attempts to make a pass under pressure by Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) in the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Georgia was the last dynasty in college football, then they could also be considered the last “super team.” They boasted 47 NFL Draft picks, including 13 first-rounders, on those back-to-back championship teams, a feat that may not be as achievable in today’s era.

Yet, while stacking five-star on top of five-star is more of a challenge today. The lesson still holds: being the deepest team in a world where depth is a premium wins.

Evolve, But Don’t Lose Track of Your Identity

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those Georgia teams won playing their brand of football. They ran the ball well and stopped it on defense. Yet, the notion that historic defenses were the only reason those teams won it all isn’t true.

After having a historic defense in 2021, it was the Bulldogs’ offense that helped secure the historic repeat title. Georgia saw its points per game jump from 38.6 in 2021 to 41.1 PPG the next year, while their scoring defense dropped from allowing 10.2 points to 14.3.

At their core, the Bulldogs were built on a physical brand of football in both years, yet they achieved it in different ways.

Be Aggressive in Acquiring Talent

Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) receives a pass to pull in a touchdown past Vanderbilt cornerback Martel Hight (4) during the fourth quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now, for all the successes that Georgia enjoyed during its run at the top, there is a lesson or two to learn since then.

Like the Longhorns, Georgia builds its roster through the high school ranks, but unlike Texas, they don’t get as aggressive in the transfer portal. The Bulldogs are very selective when it comes to the portal, and while their roster is still among the sport’s best year in and year out, the constant churn of NFL talent has undoubtedly seen Georgia take a step back from its championship days.

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