John Meredith III Begins His Race to Catch Up at Texas

All eyes are on the Texas Longhorns as they begin their quest to climb the mountain of college football once again in hopes of bringing a national title back to campus for the first time in over 20 years.

The roster is almost entirely set for head coach Steve Sarkisian and with a late addition in the ways of John Meredith III, the No. 2-ranked prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle who recalssified to enroll for this season, a late reinforcement is always welcomed.

While listed as one of the most hyped recruits to step on campus in a while, an adjustment period will be needed as he catches up to the pace the Longhorns have been at the last few months, but what does that mean for the future of his role in the Forty Acres?

How John Meredith III Will Impact the Longhorns

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meredith is undoubtedly one of the premier young cornerbacks in the country, even despite enrolling one year early with the Longhorns. He already has the frame, standing at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, and the intuition that gives him a high football IQ to make plays that other athletes don't get to.

The talent isn't the issue for Meredith, rather that he has no time learnign the playbook, which while like everyone else on the defense had to learn the new scheme under defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, he didn't get a critical spring window to start going through the motions of it.

However, on the Longhorns side of things, there is no rush for him to find his place on the roster. Sarkisian understands he built a roster to be ready to compete this season, and because of that, it gives Meredith time to adjust to the speed of college football, a noticeable jump most recruits go through when they get on campus,

"I told him, I told his mom, coach Muschamp, coach Orphey, we don't have an expectation on him of a timetable," Sarkisian said. "We're going to coach him; we're going to develop him. When he's ready, I think he'll be good enough to play."

The secondary was the biggest question mark of the offseason for the Longhorns as they reloaded the roster, and Meredith is surely a special talent that will help the program when his time arrives, but that could be halfway through the season once he is fully integrated with the team.

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