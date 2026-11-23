The Texas Longhorns handled business on Saturday, defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks 45-3. Texas led from start to finish and dominated Arkansas on both sides of the ball.

High expectations were placed on the Longhorns' offense heading into the season. Steve Sarkisian heavily invested through the transfer portal, but the unit has looked inconsistent. On Saturday, everything clicked.

Texas may have played its most complete offensive game of the season, but is it sustainable?

A Sign of Growth

Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian said his team showed "growth and maturity" on Saturday. The Longhorns were coming off a thrilling win over LSU in Baton Rouge. They could've returned home with a relaxed mindset as a vulnerable four-win Razorback team strolled into town.

Instead, Texas scored a touchdown on its opening offensive drive. The Longhorns never looked back and ran away with a dominant home victory. Texas did nearly everything right on Saturday. It was efficient on third down (6-for-11) and remained disciplined, committing four penalties.

Arch Manning was poised and confident, completing 21 of his 25 passes for 287 yards and three total touchdowns. The Longhorns weren't terrific running the ball, but they still averaged 3.9 yards per carry.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Texas' offense has become an impossible unit to forecast. The Longhorns stumbled against LSU, but found a way to win. On Saturday, they looked unstoppable and displayed their full potential. So, was Saturday's performance a turning point? Or was it simply an exceptional performance against an overmatched Arkansas team?

Texas Fans Should Exercise Caution

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas fans should remain cautious about its offense as the final push approaches. That doesn't mean fans can't celebrate this performance or feel optimistic. At the end of the day, Manning and the offense delivered a quality performance, and didn't overlook their opponent.

However, the Razorbacks allow the third-most points per game in the SEC (27.09), the second-most rushing yards (147.27), and have the second-fewest sacks (14). One game can't dismiss a season-long struggle to produce an efficient offense.

The improvement was a great sign, as the Longhorns have their eyes set on a potential College Football Playoff run. They'll face tougher defenses than Arkansas, but Saturday's performance was an important confidence boost.

If Texas can play even half of what it did on Saturday, Sarkisian's team will be tough to beat if it finds itself in the CFP. A good defense travels, but a good offense could make the Longhorns a serious national title contender.

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