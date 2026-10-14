Steve Sarkisian Faces a Defining Test of His Texas Offense Against Florida

Texas does not need to reinvent its offense after one loss, but Steve Sarkisian does need to show that he can adapt when the game stops following his script.

The Longhorns' 27-24 defeat to Oklahoma exposed familiar problems with sustaining drives, protecting the football and finding answers when their early momentum disappeared.

Texas finished with 382 total yards against the Sooners, yet converted just three of 14 third downs. The offense had productive moments, including three touchdown passes from Arch Manning, but two fourth-quarter interceptions helped turn a manageable game into a costly defeat.

Florida now presents a different kind of challenge. The Gators have struggled defensively, particularly against the pass, giving Sarkisian an opportunity to adjust his approach and get the Longhorns moving consistently. The question is whether he will make those adjustments when needed instead of relying on the same formula.

Sarkisian Must Prove He Can Adjust on the Fly

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first priority should be building an offensive plan that does not depend on one dimension working perfectly. Texas has the receivers to attack downfield, but the Longhorns also need a reliable rushing attack and a short passing game that can keep the offense on schedule.

Against Oklahoma, Texas struggled to turn its yardage advantage into sustained scoring opportunities. When the offense failed to convert third downs, it put greater pressure on Manning to deliver in difficult situations. Sarkisian can help prevent that by using quicker throws, pre-snap motion and designed touches to get playmakers involved before the defense has time to dictate the terms.

Florida's defense offers a potential opening. Through six games, the Gators have allowed 268.7 passing yards per game and recorded 28 quarterback hurries. Their pass defense has been vulnerable, but the pressure numbers show that Texas cannot assume Manning will have unlimited time to throw. Sarkisian must find ways to exploit coverage weaknesses without repeatedly exposing his quarterback to pressure.

That also means being willing to change course if the running game struggles early. Establishing the run remains important, especially after Texas averaged only modest gains on the ground against Oklahoma. But repeatedly forcing runs into unfavorable looks would allow Florida to crowd the line and make life harder for Manning. Texas should use the threat of the run to create play-action opportunities, while remaining flexible enough to attack the areas Florida leaves open.

Situational play-calling deserves equal attention. Texas converted only three third downs against Oklahoma, a failure that cannot be blamed entirely on one player or one unit. Sarkisian must put the offense in more manageable situations on early downs and make sure the calls on third-and-short reflect what the line and backs can execute consistently.

The same discipline is necessary late in the game. Against Oklahoma, Texas had chances to take control but failed to finish. The Longhorns need an offense that can respond when a defense adjusts, protect a lead and execute when every possession matters.

Florida's defensive weaknesses make this a valuable opportunity, but they also make excuses harder to justify. Sarkisian does not need to produce a flawless game plan. He needs to demonstrate that he can recognize when his preferred approach is not working and change it before the game slips away.

For Texas, Saturday is about more than bouncing back. It is a test of whether its offensive identity is flexible enough to survive the challenges ahead.

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