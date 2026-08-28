Texas' Fall Camp Offensive 'Struggles' May Actually Be a Good Sign for 2026

Despite all the added firepower this offseason via the transfer portal, the story of fall camp for the Texas Longhorns was the defense. Under the direction of new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, the defense got the better of the offense.

This may seem like a cause for concern following a disappointing 10-3 season, in which the offense was plagued by underperformance at a few positions. Yet, the so-called struggles of the offense, which reportedly suffered four turnovers in the Longhorns' second fall camp scrimmage, don’t have to be a cause for concern.

There is also the potential silver lining that could guide the Longhorns to achieve their goals in 2026.

The Silver Lining

Georgia Co-Defensive Coordinator Will Muschamp looks on during warm ups before the start of a NCAA college football game against Missouri in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The decision to move on from Pete Kwaitkoski wasn’t made in an effort to rebuild the unit. During his time in Austin, Kwaitkoski rebuilt the defense after years of struggle into an unquestioned strength. It was just two seasons ago he coached a unit that ranked top-10 against the run and pass.

Yet last season’s offensive struggles exposed the philosophical differences between what Texas needed and what it had.

Kwaitkoski’s unit excelled at preventing explosive plays, yet opponents still managed to possess the ball. It was a bend-but-don’t-break approach, which allowed opponents to move the ball but never really threatened the end zone.

Giving up the free access throws was just a decision between giving up those easy completions versus giving up something more dangerous downfield.

Now, with Muschamp in charge, those easy access throws are set to go away. Instead of playing off coverage, the Longhorns will shift more toward a man-press match. One that is structurally sound from back to front. It’s the exact defense that the Longhorns have failed to beat in three attempts at Georgia.

While Muschamp’s return to the Forty Acres marked a change in philosophies, it never meant a rebuild of the unit. Rather, the Longhorns had the talent they needed to win; they just needed the scheme to match philosophically what they wanted to do offensively.

At its best, Sarkisian’s offense runs the football, controls the game, and can hit explosives off its ground game in play-action. For that to mesh, it needs a defense that gets opponents off the field quickly.

The early indications from camp seem to indicate that Muschamp’s unit is already doing what he was hired to do: get offenses off the field.

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