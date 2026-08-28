Where Does Texas Recruiting Turn to After Missing Out on Elite 2028 Tackle?

The Texas Longhorns are nearly wrapped up with fall camp as the program looks to find its way back into the College Football Playoffs, satisfying its quest to bring a national championship back to Austin for the first time in 20 years.

For head coach Steve Sarkisian, as much as the focus is on the season ahead, working the recruiting trail is also on the front of his mind, ensuring the program is consistently reloaded with top talent from around the country.

The Longhorns stumbled a bit, though, losing out on elite 2028 offensive tackle Austin Attalah to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. So now, where does the program turn with plenty of time left in the cycle?

Jai'Storm Knight

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) blocks Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A large-bodied human, Knight has been drawing attention since entering high school, and now he stands at 6-foot-8, 340 pounds. He is listed as the No. 16 offensive tackle in the class, a top-20 prospect from the state of Texas, and a top-130 recruit in the talented 2028 class.

Knight has been on campus a few times for the Longhorns and has enjoyed his visits each time; and after speaking with him, he only has great remarks to leave regarding the program. The Texas A&M Aggies are another option in his recruitment, but the Longhorns are high on his list, and it should remain that way.

Jamarios Canton

Canton is an interesting piece to the Longhorns puzzle, as he is ranked highly as the No. 9-ranked offensive tackle, and a top 60 recruit in the class, but at 6-foot-4, he also has positional flexibility to play in the interior as well.

The Auburn Tigers are the other big name associated with his recruitment, and a great time at a camp there this summer shot them up the rankings. The Longhorns will be pressing hard for him, and they sit in a good spot for this recruiting race as well.

Ty McCurry

The No. 48-ranked offense tackle in the 2028 class, and a top 65 prospect from the Lone Star State, McCurry has been picking up steam in his recruitment, and despite the lower rankings, he has an impressive offer sheet, including holding ones from Ohio state, the Longhorns, and the Aggies.

The SMU Mustangs are a big factor in the race to land the 6-foot-6, 295-pound tackle. He has told the Texas Longhorns On SI that the program has kept in constant communication with him, and he looks forward to being back in Austin.

Fending off the Mustangs will be tough, but if the Longhorns miss out elsewhere, McCurry quickly flies to the top of the priority list.

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