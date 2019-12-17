Texas Football: 5 Things to Know About Chris Ash

Texas made it official on Tuesday morning with an official announcement that Chris Ash will be the next defensive coordinator for the program. Here are five facts about Texas' newest staff member.

1) He has head coaching experience

Ash was the head coach at Rutgers from 2016-19, compiling an 8-32 overall record with a 3-26 mark in Big 10 play.

While his record is far from head-turning for the Scarlett Knights, it's worth noting he did tie the program record for wins in the Big 10 at three in 2017.

2) He has a national title as a defensive coordinator

Ash has defensive coordinator stops at Wisconsin, Arkansas and Ohio State.

While at Wisconsin, where he spent three seasons, the last two of which were as coordinator (2011-12) with the first as defensive backs coach (2010). His 2011 defense ranked fourth nationally in fewest passing yards allowed (163.6 ypg), 13th in scoring defense (19.0 ppg) and 15th in total defense (316.4 ypg). In 2012, the UW defense again ranked 15th nationally in total defense (322.5), along with 17th in scoring defense (19.1 ppg), 18th in fewest passing yards allowed (193.6 ypg), 22nd in pass efficiency defense and 24th against the run (128.9 ypg).

After that Ash was hired by Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer in January 2014 to improve a Buckeye defense that placed 110th nationally in pass defense and 46th in total defense in 2013. In his first season, OSU's defense ranked 19th nationally in total defense (342.4 ypc), 26th in scoring defense (22.0 ppg), 13th in pass efficiency defense (108.17) and 28th in pass defense (201.1 ypg). The Buckeyes also ranked fourth nationally with 24 interceptions, fifth in turnovers gained (33), 16th in third-down defense (34.4%), 13th in sacks (3.00 pg) and 14th in tackles for loss (7.3 pg) en route to a Big Ten and National Championship.

In 2015, the Ohio State defense continued its strides under Ash, ranking second nationally in scoring defense (15.1 ppg) and ninth in total defense (311.3 ypg), as well as 16th in passing defense (184.5 ypg) and 22nd in rushing defense (126.8 ypg). It also ranked sixth in pass efficiency defense (104.78) and ninth in sacks (2.92 spg). The No. 7 Buckeyes defeated No. 8 Notre Dame, 44-28, in the Fiesta Bowl, finishing the year with a 12-1 record and a No. 4 ranking in both The Associated Press and Coaches Polls.

Bosa was named consensus All-America and Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year. Defensive tackle Adolphus Washington and safety Vonn Bell earned first-team All-America honors from the Sporting News, while Bell also was an Associated Press first-team All-American. Perry earned first-team All-Big Ten recognition, while LB Darron Lee and CB Eli Apple earned second-team honors.

3) He has produced NFL talent

At Ohio State defensive end Joey Bosa was a unanimous first-team All-American, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year and first-team All-Big Ten, along with DB Doran Grant, while DT Michael Bennett and LB Joshua Perry were second-team. Grant and Bennett went on to both be selected in the 2015 NFL Draft.

The 2016 NFL Draft saw numerous players from Ash’s unit selected, including the first overall defensive player in Bosa, who was picked third by the San Diego Chargers. In all, the draft featured six players from the Ohio State defense, all in the first four rounds with three in the first round. Along with Bosa, Apple was chosen 10th overall by the New York Giants, and Lee was selected 20th by the New York Jets. Bell was taken in the second round, while Washington was picked in the third, and Perry in the fourth.

4) He has experience with head coach Tom Herman

Ash has worked with current Texas head coach Tom Herman on two separate occasions. The two worked together at Iowa State in 2009 when Herman was an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and Ash was the defensive backs' coach.

They were together again at Ohio State where Herman was the offensive coordinator and Ash was defensive coordinator, winning the aforementioned 2014 national title.

He was also brought in as a consultant through the middle of this season after being let go by the Scarlett Knights in October.

5) He will run a more traditional, four-down-lineman scheme

Todd Orlando's method of combatting high powered Big 12 offenses was brute force, selling out to stop the run on early downs and bringing exotic blitz packages in obvious passing situations.

For Ash in the past, it has been a more traditional look, running quarters coverage, working with four down linemen and working to overwhelm with talent up front.

Look for a guy like Joseph Osaii to possibly spend more time with his hand in the dirt, something many Longhorn fans were certainly clamoring for last year.