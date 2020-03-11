Texas Football: Longhorns Get Visit from Nation's No. 1 Running Back (Watch Highlights)

Texas got a visit from the No. 1 running back in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

Camar Wheaton was on the Forty Acres for an in-person visit on Tuesday as the race to land the Garland, Texas back continues to heat up.

LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and Alabama are among Wheaton's top suitors right now as all the big names have thrown their hat in the ring to try and secure the services of the 50foot-11, 190-pounder.

Watching his film

Wheaton has that "man amongst boys" factor that you expect to see from a five-star recruit. He's a one-cut type runner who puts his foot in the ground and accelerates. While some will look at his times in the 100-meter dash and marvel (10.67 as a freshman), it's his acceleration in 3-5 yard bursts that really make him elite. His ability to separate from defenders with his short burst borders on video-game-like at times. It's easy to see how he racked up 429 rushing yards in a single game in 2019.

While he already has the ability to run through arm tackles at the high school level, you would ideally like to see Wheaton add some more bulk to his frame if he wants to become an every-down back at the next level. With just a little more power and strength, Wheaton has the speed to make Division I teams pay for every missed tackle by chewing up yards in a hurry.

Where does Texas stand?

As we said before Wheaton has all of the usual suspects in on his recruiting. He's made trips to LSU, Alabama and Texas A & M. His trip to Texas came a day after a visit to Norman, which appeared to go well.

According to the buzz on the street, Wheaton was particularly high on the Sooners last year, but it's important to remember that Jay Boulware was a big part of his recruitment with Oklahoma. Boulware is now on the Texas staff. That's not to say the Sooners aren't still in the game with new running backs coach DeMarco Murray now taking the lead on Wheaton's recruitment.

Longhorns running backs coach Stan Drayton is coming off his biggest recruiting win since coming to Austin in Bijan Robinson and landing back-to-back No. 1 running backs in a class solidify Texas' depth chart at the position well into the decade, but Wheaton is playing things close to the cuff right now.