Texas Football: Longhorns Make Top School List for Elite 2021 Cornerback

Chris Dukes

Katy cornerback Hunter Washington recently released his list of top schools on Twitter. Texas joins Ohio State, TCU, LSU, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Florida State and Arizona State as the top contenders to land the four-star prospect's services. 

Washington is the No. 15 cornerback, No. 33 player in the state of Texas and No. 197 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

Watching his film: Some scouts lament at the 5-foot-11 corner's lack of size, but his long arms make up for some of the height he will be giving up to tall receivers. He's also extremely physical for a 178-pound athlete and comes downhill like you would expect to see a safety do. In today's world of air-raid offenses and tunnel screens, you want a guy like Washington screaming toward receivers behind the line of scrimmage. His 4.74 40-yard dash at The Opening last year might be a little concerning to some, but he seems to have plenty of on-field speed when you watch him play. His short-burst quickness and surprising physicality might make him a prime candidate to play nickel corner in today's modern defenses, sharing the duties of a safety and a cornerback. A collegiate strength and conditioning program ought to get him up to around 200 pounds where he could really show off his hitting prowess. 

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns were hoping to get Washington on campus sometime before the start of next season, but that timeline is blurry at best right now. He has made unofficial visits to Oklahoma and Arkansas and was scheduled to go to Ohio State before COVID-19 put a halt to all visits. Texas offered Washington all the way back in November and we've seen his recruitment go through two different staffs, so it's safe to say he's a priority. A lot of moving pieces right now, but it doesn't look like Washington is near making a decision yet so we'll just have to see how it all plays out. 

Greatest Longhorns of All Time in the NBA No. 2- LaMarcus Aldridge

The former Longhorn made the most of his one year on the Forty Acres

Tomer Barazani

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Speedy Metroplex Receiver

Evan Stewart is a two-sport athlete with a ton of upside

Chris Dukes

Rodeorosary

Texas Football: Five Moments That Defined the Longhorns Season - No. 3

Had Texas knocked off Iowa State the Longhorns season might have gone differently

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Local Five-Star Recruit Sets Decision Date

Greg Brown III has program-changing talent and he played his high school basketball a stone's throw from the Forty Acres

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorns of All Time in the NBA No. 3 - T.J. Ford

Ford is one of only three men to have his jersey retired by the program

Tomer Barazani

GuitarGeorge

Top Longhorns of All-Time in the NBA No. 4 - Avery Bradley

Bradley finds himself on a championship contender this season as a member of the Lakers

Tomer Barazani

Tomerbarazani

Texas Football: Tom Herman Sends First Message to Fans Since COVID-19 Outbreak

The Texas head coach took time to give back during these unique and trying times

Chris Dukes

Longhorn Fans Take to Twitter to Talk About Their Favorite Texas Football Memories

A dearth of sports in the middle of what would normally be March Madness has Texas fans reminiscing

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Plays That Defined the Longhorn Season No. 4

The Texas season might have gone much different had it not been for this play.

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Five Moments That Defined the Longhorns 2019 Season - No. 5

Texas' season could have been drastically different had these moments gone different

Chris Dukes