Texas Football: Longhorns Make Top School List for Elite 2021 Cornerback

Katy cornerback Hunter Washington recently released his list of top schools on Twitter. Texas joins Ohio State, TCU, LSU, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Florida State and Arizona State as the top contenders to land the four-star prospect's services.

Washington is the No. 15 cornerback, No. 33 player in the state of Texas and No. 197 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

Watching his film: Some scouts lament at the 5-foot-11 corner's lack of size, but his long arms make up for some of the height he will be giving up to tall receivers. He's also extremely physical for a 178-pound athlete and comes downhill like you would expect to see a safety do. In today's world of air-raid offenses and tunnel screens, you want a guy like Washington screaming toward receivers behind the line of scrimmage. His 4.74 40-yard dash at The Opening last year might be a little concerning to some, but he seems to have plenty of on-field speed when you watch him play. His short-burst quickness and surprising physicality might make him a prime candidate to play nickel corner in today's modern defenses, sharing the duties of a safety and a cornerback. A collegiate strength and conditioning program ought to get him up to around 200 pounds where he could really show off his hitting prowess.

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns were hoping to get Washington on campus sometime before the start of next season, but that timeline is blurry at best right now. He has made unofficial visits to Oklahoma and Arkansas and was scheduled to go to Ohio State before COVID-19 put a halt to all visits. Texas offered Washington all the way back in November and we've seen his recruitment go through two different staffs, so it's safe to say he's a priority. A lot of moving pieces right now, but it doesn't look like Washington is near making a decision yet so we'll just have to see how it all plays out.