Texas Football: Plays That Defined the Longhorn Season No. 4

Note: This is the second in a five-part series.

No. 4 Ceedee Lamb's 27-yard touchdown catch in the Red River Rivalry game

Against its biggest rival, Texas looked like it had weathered the early storm and come back with some counter-punches to claw back into the game. Sam Ehlinger had just capped off a 60-yard drive with a powerful two-yard touchdown run to cut the Oklahoma lead to just three points entering the fourth quarter. The Longhorns were down 20-17 and the Sooners were driving, but the Longhorns had already forced Jalen Hurts into a pair of red-zone turnovers.

Oklahoma's Ceedee Lamb caught the ball in traffic, made a pair of trio of Texas defenders miss and powered his way into the end zone to make the score 27-17. Texas would cut the lead back to seven with a Cameron Dicker field goal, but never quite regained the momentum it had entering the fourth quarter in this heavyweight prize fight.

An upset of the Sooners, especially after the way Oklahoma had dominated the first half, would have certainly sent the Texas season on a different trajectory and one can't help but look back at this play as one that turned the tide for good.

Instead of climbing back into the top 10 following the loss to LSU and owning the driver's seat in the race for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game, the Longhorns found themselves with a pair of losses on the tail end of the top 25 following the defeat.