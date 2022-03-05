Skip to main content

Elite 2023 Receiver Braylon James Includes Texas in Top 9

Longhorns aim to bolster their pass-catching talent for the future

Diligent work on the recruiting trail is nonstop for Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian in the heart of the offseason. 

Even after a 5-7 season, rebuilding towards the future is always a top priority. And on Friday, the Longhorns moved one step closer toward adding an elite playmaker to their wide receiver room, as 2023 receiver Braylon James of Del Valle (TX) announced on social media that Texas is one of nine schools in consideration for his college commitment. 

James has a chance to join a receiving corp that includes Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington, and Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor, if all three choose to stay on the Forty Acres for 2023. 

braylon james

Braylon James

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) smiles after scoring a touchdown during the game against West Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Mlc Ut Wv Football 1106

Xavier Worthy

Jordan Whittington

Jordan Whittington

The other eight schools on James' list include Stanford, LSU, Georgia, TCU, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Oregon. 

Sports Illustrated's John Garcia Jr. spoke with James' high school coach Bobby Acosta last May. The head coach raved about his receiver's excellence on and off the field. 

"He has a really bright future," Acosta said. "I think with the summer, with our training moving forward, he's really going to blossom into one of the best receivers in his class. The first thing you see is that he has length. He has big hands, good speed, good body control. Then you watch his ball skills...he has tremendous ball skills."

Recommended Articles

braylon james
Play
Football

Elite 2023 Receiver Includes Texas in Top 9

Longhorns aim to bolster their pass-catching talent for the future

By Zach Dimmitt39 seconds ago
39 seconds ago
ramey WV|U
Play
Men's Basketball

How To Watch: No. 21 Texas vs. No. 6 Kansas

The Longhorns aim for back-to-back sweeps over Bill Self and the Jayhawks

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17755872
Play
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Beats Tennessee 7-2, Improves to 10-0 on the Season

The Longhorns take on the Volunteers on Friday in Houston in the Shriners College Classic.

By Connor Zimmerlee15 hours ago
15 hours ago

His skills have clearly caught the eye of Acosta, who won a national title as head coach at prestigious IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL). But it might be James' intangibles that could make him a perfect fit for Texas football. 

"But then you talk to him, and talk to the family -- and we talk about five-star young men -- and that's what he is," Acosta said. 

It's yet to be determined when James will make his final decision, but the Longhorns would benefit greatly from adding his talent to the receiving group. 

sark.0

Steve Sarkisian

Xavier Worthy

Xavier Worthy

Isaiah Neyor

Isaiah Neyor

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

braylon james
Football

Elite 2023 Receiver Includes Texas in Top 9

Longhorns aim to bolster their pass-catching talent for the future

By Zach Dimmitt39 seconds ago
ramey WV|U
Men's Basketball

How To Watch: No. 21 Texas vs. No. 6 Kansas

The Longhorns aim for back-to-back sweeps over Bill Self and the Jayhawks

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
USATSI_17755872
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Beats Tennessee 7-2, Improves to 10-0 on the Season

The Longhorns take on the Volunteers on Friday in Houston in the Shriners College Classic.

By Connor Zimmerlee15 hours ago
Mikel Harrison-Pilot
Football

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: In-State Star Returning to Texas in March

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff17 hours ago
Quinn Ewers
Football

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Could Shock the World in 2022

Quinn Ewers listed as one of 11 players set to shock the country by Bleacher Report.

By Connor Zimmerlee20 hours ago
Daly 3
Baseball

Series Preview: No. 1 Texas Faces Toughest Test Yet Stacked Shriners Classic

The Longhorns travel to Houston to participate in the Shriners Classic this weekend.

By Connor ZimmerleeMar 4, 2022
USATSI_17630917
News

Longhorns Ready to Close Drum, Head to KC

No. 9 Texas looks to improve Big 12 Tournament seeding in Erwin Center finale

By Matthew PostinsMar 4, 2022
sark.0
Football

How Much Does Steve Sarkisian Have to Prove in 2022?

Of college football coaches, ESPN believes that Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has the most the prove in 2022

By Tomer BarazaniMar 3, 2022