Elite 2023 Receiver Includes Texas in Top 9

Longhorns aim to bolster their pass-catching talent for the future

Diligent work on the recruiting trail is nonstop for Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian in the heart of the offseason.

Even after a 5-7 season, rebuilding towards the future is always a top priority. And on Friday, the Longhorns moved one step closer toward adding an elite playmaker to their wide receiver room, as 2023 receiver Braylon James of Del Valle (TX) announced on social media that Texas is one of nine schools in consideration for his college commitment.

James has a chance to join a receiving corp that includes Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington, and Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor, if all three choose to stay on the Forty Acres for 2023.

The other eight schools on James' list include Stanford, LSU, Georgia, TCU, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Oregon.

Sports Illustrated's John Garcia Jr. spoke with James' high school coach Bobby Acosta last May. The head coach raved about his receiver's excellence on and off the field.

"He has a really bright future," Acosta said. "I think with the summer, with our training moving forward, he's really going to blossom into one of the best receivers in his class. The first thing you see is that he has length. He has big hands, good speed, good body control. Then you watch his ball skills...he has tremendous ball skills."

His skills have clearly caught the eye of Acosta, who won a national title as head coach at prestigious IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL). But it might be James' intangibles that could make him a perfect fit for Texas football.

"But then you talk to him, and talk to the family -- and we talk about five-star young men -- and that's what he is," Acosta said.

It's yet to be determined when James will make his final decision, but the Longhorns would benefit greatly from adding his talent to the receiving group.

