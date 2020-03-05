Texas Football Recruiting: Longhorns Hosting Major Firepower at Receiver This Weekend

LonghornsCountry
Chris Dukes

Texas will host a pair of big-time wide receivers from the state of Florida this weekend with Mario Wiliams and Agiye Hall both coming to town. 

Williams the No. 4 wide receiver, No. 6 player in the state of Florida and No. 40 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

At 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, Williams has the strength to play outside, the agility to run routes out of the slot and the speed to make defenses pay for not paying him enough attention. 

Williams' high school team in Plant City will line him up all over the field - including quarterback - to take advantage of his talents. 

He's shown the kind of open-field elusiveness that could make him a dangerous return man as well. 

The recent Texas player he most resembles is Devin Duvernay. 

Williams has offers from heavyweights Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma. The Sooners appear to have an edge in his recruiting right now with several insiders pegging him as an Oklahoma lean. Texas receivers coach Andre Coleman will have to make the most of the one-on-one time he gets with Williams this weekend. 

Hall is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver out of IMG Academy. He's the No. 10 wide receiver, No. 11 player in the state of Florida and No. 65 prospect in the country according to 247 Sports. 

Hall is built to play outside receiver at the next level. He doesn't have the stop-start ability of Williams, but he's silky smooth when changing directions and has a long stride that allows him to flat-out outrun defensive backs on deep routes. Hall is also highly-competitive when the ball is in the air and will continue to develop when it comes to 50-50 balls as he adds a bit more bulk and strength to his long frame. 

Hall's visit comes just a week before he is set to make his commitment announcement. With a top four that currently consists of Arizona State, Georgia, LSU and Alabama, it's a tall order for the Longhorns to jump a group of bluebloods in such a short time frame, but we all know verbal commitments are non-binding and we have a long way to go until signing day in December. 

The new Texas staff should be finding its footing when it comes to recruiting and this weekend has a chance to be a big one when it comes to making an impression on elite talent. 

