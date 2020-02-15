Texas Football: Report: Longhorns to Add Offensive Analyst

Texas may be closing in on a new offensive analyst, according to a report from Anwar Richardson at Orangebloods.com.

The Longhorns may be close to hiring Everett Withers to to fill a support staff role. Withers is the former head coach of the Texas State Bobcats, a program less than 30 miles from Austin. He spent last year coaching the New York Giants defensive backs.

Withers is a seasoned coach with 31 years of experience. He started coaching defensive backs at Austin Peay in 1988 and moved up to the team's defensive coordinator in only his second year of coaching. Withers held defesive coordinator roles at Louisville, Minnesota, North Carolina, FIU and Ohio State (co-DC). He's been a head coach at James Madison and Texas State as well.

Withers has connections to both Herman and the University of Texas. He coached defensive backs on the Forty Acres under Mack Brown from 1998-00, during which time Herman was a graduate assistant on the same staff.

The idea of Withers taking an offensive analyst position isn't all that strange considering he's held assistant coaching jobs on the offensive side of the ball in the past. He was a wide receivers coach at Austin Peay for one year.

He wouldn't be the first person with head-coaching experience to take on an analyst role with the Longhorns. Larry Fedora held a similar position last year after being let go as the head coach of North Carolina and Chris Ash was in an analyst role before being promoted to defensive coordinator.

The news comes after reports that Corby Meekins will move on from his current analyst role in the program. Meekins was one of the team's wide receivers coaches a year ago but was moved to an off-the-field role when Texas made a massive staff overhaul two days after the end of the 2019 regular season.