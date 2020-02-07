LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Running Down Potential Transfer Portal Options at Linebacker - Part II

Chris Dukes

Note: This is the second part of a three-part series. For the other parts, click here (Part I) (Part III)

Quinn Fabrizio, Utah

Pros: Comes from a program with a great defensive tradition. A 23-year-old redshirt sophomore who is physically and emotionally mature. He's also another converted safety who has speed to cover Big 12 defensive backs.

Cons: Struggled to get off the scout team during two seasons at Utah, it seems far more likely that Fabrizio goes to a group of five school or even FCS at this point. His leadership could be of use to the Longhorns as a walk on, but Texas probably won't spend a scholarship on him at this point.

Brendan Devara, Memphis

Pros: Devara technically comes from the JUCO ranks as he never played a down at Memphis, which could give him immediate eligibility. Ranked the No. 5 junior college inside linebacker, Devera has some potential to be a power five starter. He also has experience with defensive coordinator Chris Ash, who he played for at Rutgers before leaving the Scarlett Knights for the junior college ranks. He is certainly stout at 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds.

Cons: Wherever Devara lands will be the fourth place he has committed as a collegiate athlete. Ash would know better than just about anyone what Devara's particular circumstances are after playing a big role in his recruitment, but one has to wonder what his mindset is after bouncing around that much in such a short time. There are also some questions about whether Devara is ready to contribute quickly to the program, which is exactly what Texas needs right now. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Thoughts on the UT Recruiting Class

Collins is a solid addition what could be a difference-making group

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Report: Longhorns Closing in on Defensive Line Coach Hire

Indiana's Mark Hagen is widely respected among coaching circles, particularly for his recruiting ability

Chris Dukes

by

ColtBennett

Texas Football: Longhorns Pass OU in Final Recruiting Rankings

Signing day surge lifts Longhorns into top 10 according to 247 Sports

Chris Dukes

by

Davis1123

Texas Football: Sleeper Hits in the 2020 Recruiting Class

These players aren't making the big headlines on signing day, but they could over the course of their Texas career

Chris Dukes

by

UT1975

Texas Football: Longhorns Double Down on In-State Recruiting With 2020 Class

After wandering out of the Lone Star state in recent years, this year's class has a distinct Texas flavor

Chris Dukes

by

StoneColdSam

Texas Football: Running Down Potential Transfer Portal Options at Linebacker - Part III

It's no secret that linebacker depth is an area of major concern for the Longhorns, could there be some relief in the transfer portal?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Running Down Potential Transfer Portal Options at Linebacker - Part I

It's no secret that linebacker depth is an area of major concern for the Longhorns, could there be some relief in the transfer portal?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Texas Hires Final Assistant Coach

After much speculation the Longhorns made if official by hiring defensive line coach Mark Hagen

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Welcome Texas Tech to the Frank Erwin Center

Texas is hoping to move up the Big 12 standings against a Red Raiders team that made the Final Four a year ago

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Football: Five-Star DL Alfred Collins Choses Longhorns

Collins chose between Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama

Chris Dukes