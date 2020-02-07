Texas Football: Running Down Potential Transfer Portal Options at Linebacker - Part II

Note: This is the second part of a three-part series. For the other parts, click here (Part I) (Part III)

Quinn Fabrizio, Utah

Pros: Comes from a program with a great defensive tradition. A 23-year-old redshirt sophomore who is physically and emotionally mature. He's also another converted safety who has speed to cover Big 12 defensive backs.

Cons: Struggled to get off the scout team during two seasons at Utah, it seems far more likely that Fabrizio goes to a group of five school or even FCS at this point. His leadership could be of use to the Longhorns as a walk on, but Texas probably won't spend a scholarship on him at this point.

Brendan Devara, Memphis

Pros: Devara technically comes from the JUCO ranks as he never played a down at Memphis, which could give him immediate eligibility. Ranked the No. 5 junior college inside linebacker, Devera has some potential to be a power five starter. He also has experience with defensive coordinator Chris Ash, who he played for at Rutgers before leaving the Scarlett Knights for the junior college ranks. He is certainly stout at 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds.

Cons: Wherever Devara lands will be the fourth place he has committed as a collegiate athlete. Ash would know better than just about anyone what Devara's particular circumstances are after playing a big role in his recruitment, but one has to wonder what his mindset is after bouncing around that much in such a short time. There are also some questions about whether Devara is ready to contribute quickly to the program, which is exactly what Texas needs right now.