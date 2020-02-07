LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Running Down Potential Transfer Portal Options at Linebacker - Part III

Chris Dukes

Note: This is the third part of a three-part series For the other parts, click here (Part I) (Part II)

Griffin Grady, Wisconsin

Pros: Grady comes from a solid defensive program in Wisconsin and has experience playing both inside and outside linebacker. He is a grad transfer which would grant him immediate eligibility.

Cons: e's had problems with injuries and may be done with football altogether. Wisconsin applied for a medical non-counter to allow him to get financial aid without an athletic scholarship. His name is still active in the portal now, but it's unknown what his health condition would be moving forward.

Tra Wilkins, Kentucky

Pros: The former three-star inside linebacker recruit never quite got comfortable at Kentucky, but the No. 51 inside linebacker in the 2019 class has the talent to contribute (ad start) at a major program if he is able to refine it. Wilkins once held offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon among many others.

Cons: Wilkins comes in a little on the small side for an inside backer at 215 pounds, though he could certainly put a bit more muscle and work in Chris Ash's speed-based defense. He's also an underclassman who may have to sit out a year before being ready to play depending on whether he is granted a waiver by either his school (possible) or the NCAA (unlikely).

Je'Vari Anderson, UCLA

Pros: At 6-foot and 230, Anderson has middle linebacker size and the speed that made him a safety in junior college. He is a graduate transfer who will enroll with immediate eligibility.

Cons: Though he was a standout at Laney Junior College, for whatever reason Anderson hasn't been able to put it all together at the Division I level yet. This would likely be a project for Hutzler and Ash to develop, though it could be a worthwhile one due to Anderson's raw ability. 

