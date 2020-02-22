LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Sam Ehlinger Makes List of Top 10 Returning QBs

Longhorn Country Staff

Rivals.com's Mike Farrell released his list of top 10 returning quarterbacks in college football on Saturday with Sam Ehlinger coming in at No. 4. 

Ehlinger ranks behind Trevor Lawrence of Clemson, Justin Fields of Ohio State and Sam Howell of North Carolina. He is ahead of Tanner Morgan from Minnesota, Jaimie Newman of Georgia, Brock Purdy of Iowa State, Kellen Mond of Texas A&M, D'Eriq King of Miami and Kyle Trask of Florida. 

Ehlinger returns as the NCAA's active leader in most passing categories. In Texas program history he is No. 2 all-time in passing yards with 8,870 behind only Colt McCoy (13,253). He is also second in passing touchdowns with 68 behind McCoy's 112.

The Longhorns are expecting big things from Ehlinger's senior season. New offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich called Ehlinger "a big part of why I chose this position" during his introductory press conference. 

"There's a lot of football IQ going on," Yurcich said. "He has a high football IQ and you know, he's a good business mind as well. So this isn't doesn't pertain to football, but he's a very intelligent man. To say the least. So his intelligence, his ability to run the ball, but throw with tremendous accuracy."

What do you think?

How would you rank college football's returning quarterbacks? Who do you think will hoist the Heisman Trophy when the season comes to an end? And perhaps most importantly, do you think Sam Ehlinger will fulfill his career goal and bring Texas a conference title in his final season on the Forty Acres?

Sound off in the comments below and make your voice heard. 

