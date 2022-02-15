Way-Too-Early 2022 Bowl Predictions: Will Longhorns Qualify This Season?

Texas is looking to make it back to a bowl game after failing to qualify last season

The Texas Longhorns are coming off of their third 5-7 season in the last seven years, as Steve Sarkisian's first year as head coach didn't finish according to plan.

The Longhorns failed to qualify for a bowl game despite entering the season with high expectations. Yet, some of these same expectations are following the burnt orange headed into the fall of 2022.

Texas is projected to meet the Tennessee Volunteers in the Texas Bowl, according to Action Network college football insider Brett McMurphy. McMurphy's bowl predictions were 92 percent accurate on Selection Sunday last season.

Maalik Murphy Twitter

Making the Texas Bowl might seem like a disappointment to Longhorns' fans, but it would signal a major shift in improvement in year two under Sarkisian. For that matter, qualifying for even the lowliest of bowl games this season would mean Texas is moving in the right direction slowly but surely.

The Longhorns have added raw talent through recruiting while also bolstering both sides the ball from the transfer portal. Texas had seven recruits included on SI99's 2022 rankings, the fifth-most of any team.

Texas only added four players through the portal this offseason, but all four are set to have meaningful roles headed into 2022. Quarterback Quinn Ewers, wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, tight end Jahleel Billingsley, and defensive back Ryan Watts are all projected to be starters.

Still, the Longhorns have a long way to go if they want to make it to a bowl game this season.

