Skip to main content
Team(s)
Texas Longhorns, Tennessee Volunteers

Early 2022 Bowl Predictions: Texas vs. Tennessee in the Texas Bowl

Texas is looking to make it back to a bowl game after failing to qualify last season

The Texas Longhorns are coming off of their third 5-7 season in the last seven years, as Steve Sarkisian's first year as head coach didn't finish according to plan. 

The Longhorns failed to qualify for a bowl game despite entering the season with high expectations. Yet, some of these same expectations are following the burnt orange headed into the fall of 2022. 

Texas is projected to meet the Tennessee Volunteers in the Texas Bowl, according to Action Network college football insider Brett McMurphy. McMurphy's bowl predictions were 92 percent accurate on Selection Sunday last season. 

USATSI_16875591
USATSI_17237192
FGc_P5pUcAUajJK
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) smiles after scoring a touchdown during the game against West Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Mlc Ut Wv Football 1106
Maalik Murphy

Making the Texas Bowl might seem like a disappointment to Longhorns' fans, but it would signal a major shift in improvement in year two under Sarkisian. For that matter, qualifying for even the lowliest of bowl games this season would mean Texas is moving in the right direction slowly but surely. 

The Longhorns have added raw talent through recruiting while also bolstering both sides the ball from the transfer portal. Texas had seven recruits included on SI99's 2022 rankings, the fifth-most of any team. 

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17059042
Play
Football

Way-Too-Early 2022 Bowl Predictions: Will Longhorns Qualify This Season?

Texas is looking to make it back to a bowl game after failing to qualify last season

2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17441011
Play
News

Texas Rival Baylor Extends Coach Dave Aranda Through 2029 Season

Dave Aranda could be in place to run the Big 12 for years to come

58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago
jarret allemn
Play
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorn Jarrett Allen Has Been Named An NBA All-Star

The Cleveland Cavalier's big-man will be an injury replacement for James Harden

20 hours ago
20 hours ago

Texas only added four players through the portal this offseason, but all four are set to have meaningful roles headed into 2022. Quarterback Quinn Ewers, wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, tight end Jahleel Billingsley, and defensive back Ryan Watts are all projected to be starters. 

Still, the Longhorns have a long way to go if they want to make it to a bowl game this season. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_17059042
Football

Way-Too-Early 2022 Bowl Predictions: Will Longhorns Qualify This Season?

Texas is looking to make it back to a bowl game after failing to qualify last season

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17441011
News

Texas Rival Baylor Extends Coach Dave Aranda Through 2029 Season

Dave Aranda could be in place to run the Big 12 for years to come

58 minutes ago
jarret allemn
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorn Jarrett Allen Has Been Named An NBA All-Star

The Cleveland Cavalier's big-man will be an injury replacement for James Harden

20 hours ago
Arch Manning
Recruiting

Longhorns QB Target Arch Manning Down To Two Schools?

Arch Manning is reportedly beginning to narrow down his college choices

21 hours ago
sam ehlinger
Longhorns in the pros

Carson Wentz to Leave Colts; Ehlinger Next to Start?

Carson Wentz to leave Indianapolis Colts; Is former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger up next to start?

21 hours ago
Anthony Hill
Recruiting

Longhorns A Top Choice For Nation’s Top LB Prospect?

The nation's top 2023 LB has his eyes on the Texas Longhorns

22 hours ago
USATSI_8942455
News

Report: Former Baylor Coach Art Briles Returning To College Ranks?

Former Baylor football coach Art Briles could be headed back to college football

Feb 14, 2022
USATSI_17601971
Men's Basketball

Overcoming Pressure Next Step For Texas

Texas' season will be lost if it doesn't learn how to handle pressure as a group

Feb 14, 2022