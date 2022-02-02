QB Quinn Ewers Headlines Texas' Talented 2022 Transfer Class

Four players have made their way to Texas via the portal

After a 5-7 season that resulted in more questions than answers, the Texas Longhorns treated this offseason as a stepping stone going into Steve Sarkisian's second season as coach.

Moves were already made on the recruiting trail, as Texas has six players in SI99's 2022 recruiting class rankings. That number could potentially reach seven if offensive lineman Devon Campbell commits to Texas on National Signing Day.

The Longhorns also added four players through the transfer portal to improve positions of need on both sides of the ball.

Let's take a quick look at what each one can bring to the Forty Acres.

QB Quinn Ewers - Ohio State transfer

Despite not attempting a pass during his freshman season at Ohio State backing up Heisman Finalist CJ Stroud, Ewers still retains major hype headed into 2022. He's inexperienced, but is naturally gifted and was one of the most highly-touted recruits coming out of Southlake Carroll (TX) for a reason.

He'll compete with Hudson Card for the starting QB position, and is probably the more likely of the two to win the job. Still, Card is more experienced in Sark's system, but will have to show he's improved headed into his sophomore season to beat out Ewers.

WR Isaiah Neyor - Wyoming transfer

Last season at Wyoming, Neyor was an efficient receiver that made the most of each touch. Despite just 44 catches on the season, which averages to a little more than three grabs per game, Neyor was tied for fifth in the country in receiving scores (12) and average yards per catch (20.0).

Neyor had a six-game scoring streak to close out the season. He won't be a foal point in the Texas offense due to the presence of Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington.

Still, Texas fans have a lot to be excited about with the addition of the versatile wideout.

TE Jahleel Billingsley - Alabama transfer

Billingsley has effortless receiving skills that can add another layer of production for Sark's offense. He'll have to prove he can be an effective blocker in the run game or with chips in pass protection, but there's little doubt he can top Cade Brewer's 22 receptions and three touchdowns from last season.

Billingsley's big frame combined with his nimble feet and athleticism makes him a unique addition for the Longhorns. Look for him to be a red zone target in 2022.

DB Ryan Watts - Ohio State transfer

Watts will likely fill the role left by Thompson at the start of spring practice. Last season as a Buckeye, Watts tied the team-lead in interceptions with two, which was impressive given his lack of playing time.

Despite the stats showing average production, the Longhorns struggled mightily in coverage last season. Watt's showing in a small sample size at an elite program proves he can ignite some improvement for Texas at either corner or safety.

