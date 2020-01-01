Texas Football: Valero Alamo Bowl Texas vs. Utah Live Gameday Thread

Pregame Notes

As anyone might expect, it's an overwhelming majority of Texas fans here today, though the crowd is trickling in slowly from their tailgates.

Collin Johnson warmed up with the first-team offense and looked like he was firing on all cylinders. No lingering signs of the hamstring injury.

Also saw punter Ryan Bujevski kicking before the game. He looked ready to go as well.

Colt McCoy was the honorary captain for the Longhorns. Alex Smith for the Utes.

Texas won the toss. It will receive to start the game.

First Quarter 15:00 Texas 0, Utah 0

Texas will start on its own 25 after a touchback.

Ehlinger goes right to Collin Johnson on first down for a gain of 35.