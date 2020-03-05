Texas Football Recruiting: Watch Texas 2020 Signee Show Off His Athleticism on the Hardwood

Texas fans can go ahead and start getting excited about 2020 signee Prince Dorbah.

The No. 7 outside linebacker, No. 17 player in Texas and No. 126 overall prospect in the state of Texas according to 247 Sports, Dorbah was born to play the new hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end or "jack" position in Chris Ash's defense.

Dorbah is 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds and has been timed running the 40-yard dash at 4.81 seconds with a shuttle time of 4.5 and a vertical of 32.8 inches.

Dorbah signed with Texas back in December but isn't on the Forty Acres yet. Instead, he's helping his high school basketball team Highland Park make a postseason run in the UIL State Basketball Playoffs.

He'll arrive on campus in the summer and participate in conditioning with his future college teammates.

Expect Dorbah to add some bulk and strength at the next level to make him better against the run, but the Texas signee already has the explosive first step that will make him a nightmare as a pass rusher at the next level as you can see in the video below.

Texas' new defensive scheme is built to allow talented defensive linemen to shine with an organic four-down pass rush and the Longhorns are bringing in one of their best d-line classes in years to help run Ash's new defense.

Along with Dorbah, the 2020 Texas Longhorn Recruiting class also has Jaylan Ford, Vernan Broughton and Alfred Collins. They all look like guys who will end up making a major difference for the Longhorns in the years to come.