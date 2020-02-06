Texas Football: Sleeper Hits in the 2020 Recruiting Class

National signing day 2020 is in the books. Players have chosen their respective schools, documents have been signed and we have two new official members of the Texas Longhorn football program, bringing the 2020 class total up to 19.

While names like Alfred Collins and Bijan Robinson are getting all the headlines right now, this class - ranked No. 9 by 247 Sports and No. 1 in the Big 12 - has plenty of depth to it as well. Here are some Texas signees currently flying under the radar.

Dajon Harrison, wide receiver

The fact that Harrison played his high school ball within a 40-minute drive of the Forty Acres was a happy accident, but there was a lot more than just proximity that drew the Longhorns to this talented wide receiver.

At 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, Harrison isn't going to stand out in a crowd the way some of the other receivers in the Texas program do and though he has speed, it is really his short-burst quickness that impresses on film. Harrison has a five-yard burst that can create separation from even the most elite of athletes and instincts you can't teach.

Harrison looks to be destined for a spot at inside receiver, though he's got the potential to be effective in the return game and even at cornerback in the right situation. Most who saw him play this year understand that he brings more worth thank what recruiting services have given him so far as the No. 86 receiver according to 247 Sports.

Sawyer Goram-Welch, defensive lineman

The No. 94 defensive tackle prospect according to 247 Sports, Goram Welch is the forgotten man in a defensive line class that includes Prince Dorbah, Alfred Collins and Vernon Broughton.

A versatile, proven winner, Goram-Welch was a major part of Tyler Longview's 16-0 run to the state title. As Texas shifts into a four-man front, a slightly smaller defensive tackle with a quick first step could thrive in a one-gap scheme.

Jaylan Ford, outside linebacker

Ranked the No. 81 outside linebacker by 247 Sports, Texas coaches believe they found a diamond in the rough in Jaylan Ford.

An outside linebacker with rangy speed, Ford is built and moves almost like a big safety. That skill set should serve him well in the Big 12 as he tries to cover quick slot receivers in space, but he doesn't shy away from contact when it comes. He'll have to add a little bulk at 205 pounds, but he's already a violent finisher who could end up being a problem for opposing offenses.