Texas Gets Commitment from In-State Running Back

Chris Dukes

Hallettsville running back Jonathon Brooks committed to the Longhorns today in a social media post. 

He chose the Longhorns over offers from Colorado State, Louisiana, Texas State and Texas Tech. 

Watching his film: Brooks is just plain fun to watch on film. He's a slasher who can also throw in some start-and-stop moves to keep defenders honest. He gets up to top speed incredibly quickly and catches the ball like a receiver out of the backfield. Playing at a smaller school it's particularly fun to see all the ways Hallettsville uses him on the field. He'll line up as an h-back, a receiver and a running back in their offense. He even handles the punting duties for the team. This is the kind of player that might not move the needle on the national side of things, but perfectly fits what Texas is looking for in a running back scheme-wise. Stan Drayton has shown an ability to develop running backs and with how stacked the Longhorns are at the position, Brooks should have plenty of time to get adjusted before his number is called.

What it means for Texas: Brooks is going to be a great addition to the team and should be a versitile weapon who may even end up playing a factor in the return game, but the Longhorns aren't done at running back for this class by a long shot. Texas has three players on its board who have yet to commit including the No. 1 back in the country in Garland Lakeview Centennial's Camar Wheaton. 

