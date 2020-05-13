LonghornsCountry
Texas' Next Addition to the 2021 Class Could be Coming Very Soon

Chris Dukes

With three commitments in as many weeks.Texas's 2021 recruiting class is starting to come together, but the Longhorns might be just getting started. 

A few key Texas targets may be getting closer to making a verbal pledge, staring on Friday with Hallettsville all-purpose back Jonathon Brooks. 

Brooks is a three-star prospect, rated the No. 48 running back, No. 84 player in the state of Texas and No. 621 overall player in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

The 6-foot, 185-pounder recently announced his intentions to make a verbal commitment on Friday, May 15. 

Texas appears to be in the lead right now according to most experts who cover recruiting full time and most expect the elusive back to end up on the Forty Acres when it's all said and done, but recruiting is never an exact science and we'll all have to wait until Friday to know for sure. 

Watching his film: Brooks is just plain fun to watch on film. He's a slasher who can also throw in some start-and-stop moves to keep defenders honest. He gets up to top speed incredibly quickly and catches the ball like a receiver out of the backfield. Playing at a smaller school it's particularly fun to see all the ways Hallettsville uses him on the field. He'll line up as an h-back, a receiver and a running back in their offense. He even handles the punting duties for the team. 

This is the kind of player that might not move the needle on the national side of things, but perfectly fits what Texas is looking for in a running back scheme-wise. Stan Drayton has shown an ability to develop running backs and with how stacked the Longhorns are at the position, Brooks should have plenty of time to get adjusted before his number is called should he choose Texas. 

