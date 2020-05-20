Texas in the Mix for Four-Star Power Forward

Westlake's K.J. Adams released his list of top 10 schools this week, including the hometown Texas Longhorns along with UCF, Iowa, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas Tech, Baylor, Arkansas, Iowa and two others.

He also has offers from Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, SMU, Texas A & M and TCU.

Watching his film: Adams is listed as a power forward, but really has the skillset of a swingman. He can shoot and pass like a shooting guard, but post up and rebound in the paint like a forward when needed. When needed, he can also create off the dribble and get to the rim, something Texas desperately needed at times last year when they depended so heavily on the three-point shot.

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns were the first Division I school to offer Adams and have done a tremendous job keeping Austin-area talent in Austin over recent years with additions like Greg Brown III. Westlake in particular has been good to the Smart and his staff with two players currently on the roster in Will Baker and Brock Cunningham. This will be a defining season for Texas basketball, but as long as Smart is around when it comes time for Adams to make his decision, one would have to think the Longhorns are going to be the odds-on favorite.

