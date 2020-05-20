LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas in the Mix for Four-Star Power Forward

Chris Dukes

Westlake's K.J. Adams released his list of top 10 schools this week, including the hometown Texas Longhorns along with UCF, Iowa, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas Tech, Baylor, Arkansas, Iowa and two others. 

He also has offers from Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, SMU, Texas A&M and TCU. 

Watching his film: Adams is listed as a power forward, but really has the skillset of a swingman. He can shoot and pass like a shooting guard, but post up and rebound in the paint like a forward when needed. When needed, he can also create off the dribble and get to the rim, something Texas desperately needed at times last year when they depended so heavily on the three-point shot. 

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns were the first Division I school to offer Adams and have done a tremendous job keeping Austin-area talent in Austin over recent years with additions like Greg Brown III. Westlake in particular has been good to the Smart and his staff with two players currently on the roster in Will Baker and Brock Cunningham. This will be a defining season for Texas basketball, but as long as Smart is around when it comes time for Adams to make his decision, one would have to think the Longhorns are going to be the odds-on favorite. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Men's Tennis Celebrates Anniversary of First National Title

One year ago Texas Men's Tennis defeated Wake Forest for its first National Championship.

Tomer Barazani

Vince Young and Adrian Peterson in the Same Backfield? Mack Brown Says it Almost Happened

The former Texas head coach called Peterson 'the one that got away'

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Among Favorites to Land Coveted Four-Star Safety

Austin LBJ's Andrew Mukuba included the Longhorns among his list of top schools.

Chris Dukes

Huge NCAA Vote Expected on Players' Return to Campus Wednesday

The NCAA could take a big step toward athletes returning to college campuses on Wednesday

Chris Dukes

Leaked UIL Memo a Positive Sign for Texas Recruiting

A memo from the regulatory body for Texas high school sports shows optimism for the return of high school football and potentially recruiting in June

Chris Dukes

Texas Offers Versatile West Coast Running Back

Max Garrison has played multiple positions on both sides of the ball during his high school career

Chris Dukes

Texas Legend Vince Young Celebrates 37th Birthday

The former national champion is one of the greatest to ever quarterback at Texas

Tomer Barazani

by

ApacheUT

Football to host Virtual Women’s Chalk Talk on May 21

The 2020 Virtual Women’s Chalk Talk presented by St. David’s Healthcare is Thursday, May 21

Longhorn Country Staff

Where Does Sam Ehlinger Rank Among Texas Quarterbacks Since 2000?

Ehlinger is already near the top of the school's all time passing lists, but where does his legacy rank among some of the greats?

Chris Dukes

The Recruiting Big Board: Running Back

Where do the Longhorns stand on running back recruiting following the commitment of Hallettville's Jonathon Brooks?

Chris Dukes