Texas is Playing for Something Bigger Than a Playoff Spot Against Ole Miss

Few programs have consistently higher expectations than the Texas Longhorns. Texas spent a lot of money to improve its roster this offseason, and it produced one of the best teams in the country.

But the Longhorns haven't looked the part over the last two weeks. Back-to-back losses against the Oklahoma Sooners and Florida Gators have put Texas into a corner.

This week, the Longhorns host the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels. Texas is fighting for its College Football Playoff hopes, but it's also playing for something bigger.

What Would Another Loss Do for Texas?

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another loss would put the Longhorns' CFP hopes on life support, but there would be more alarming long-term questions.

In 2024, Texas was a couple of made field goals away from defeating Georgia in the SEC Championship. Regardless, they still won two CFP games before losing to Ohio State in the semifinal. But the program took a step backward in 2025, going 9-3 and missing the CFP.

Steve Sarkisian was expected to build on 2024's success and return Texas to its rightful place among college football's top programs. No one should question his ability to regain the program's national relevance. He's excelled at that part of the job.

The next hurdle is a national championship, or at least an SEC title. The Longhorns have failed to do both. Obviously, those are difficult obstacles to overcome. But if Texas can't achieve those goals with an elite roster and a wide-open SEC, then when will it happen?

A loss to Ole Miss would heighten uncomfortable conversations no one wants to have. I'm not suggesting Sarkisian should be fired, but I would question the program's progress and its ability to meet championship expectations. That's the standard at Texas, and anything short of that is disappointing.

Block Out the Noise

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best thing Sarkisian's team can do is block out the outside noise. Arch Manning and the offense probably hear the criticism, but they control the narrative. The Longhorns can decide how the rest of the season plays out, and it starts with beating a tough opponent on Saturday night.

Texas is still chasing the heights other elite programs have reached. Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, and even Indiana have reached the mountaintop. Longhorns fans want the same feeling they last felt in 2006.

A win wouldn't answer every burning question, but it would be a step in the right direction. The Longhorns got a signature win over Ohio State, but they have loftier goals. Texas claims it wants a seat at the CFP table. It's time the Longhorns prove it on the field.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.