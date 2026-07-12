Texas Legend Mack Brown Calls Out Key Difference Between Steve Sarkisian and Mike Elko

Former Texas Longhorns head coach Mack Brown sees the difference between the Longhorns and their hated rival, the Texas A&M Aggies.

It’s not the talented roster, or even just how the two head coaches compare between Steve Sarkisian and Mike Elko. Rather, according to Brown, it’s how Sarkisian has handled the ever-changing environment in college football and used it to his advantage.

"What's [Sarkisian has] done is he is making sure that he's trying to balance that money out and get the right fits and coach 'em hard and still develop them," Brown said during a recent edition of his podcast “The Stampede” with the legendary Vince Young and Bob Ballou.

Why Brown Believes the Longhorns Are Getting it Right

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko, left, shakes hands with Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian after the game. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7. at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Brown praised Sarkisian for how he’s managed the money aspect of college football. Sure, Texas has deep pockets, which would make it easy to throw money around and collect top talent.

But finding success in college football isn’t as easy as just having the deepest pockets to win it all. There has to be a system in place to determine each player's value and what the program will be willing to pay.

But it doesn’t just stop there. That is just the beginning, as once the players are paid, Sarkisian and his staff have to find ways to keep them motivated and willing to work together in pursuit of a common goal.

"We've seen Texas A&M recruit the No. 1 class in the country and not be able to win," Brown said. "We've seen Florida State go from having a chance to win a national championship, got a quarterback hurt... and now they are really, really struggling."

Texas A&M secured the No. 1 recruiting class in 2022, one of the first of this NIL era. Yet, instead of it being a building block for a national championship, it infamously flopped with all but four players finishing their careers in College Station.

"So the fact that you have money gives you a chance; it doesn't guarantee you're going to win," Brown continued on.

The Aggies learned that lesson the hard way. Meanwhile, schools like the Longhorns have managed their NIL budget in a way that allows them to put their most competitive roster on the field without sacrificing the culture that Sarkisian has built since taking over at the helm in Austin.

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