Texas Longhorn Legend Brian Arakpo Pays Compliment to Joseph Ossai

Chris Dukes

Four-time Pro Bowler, Unanimous All American and Lombardi and Nagurski winner Brian Arakpo had high praise for junior Texas Longhorns linebacker Joseph Ossai. 

Arakpo - who won a national title with the Longhorns in 2005 - took to Twitter to offer a compliment to Ossai, calling him the "next Nigerian Nightmare".

The nickname is a reference to former Kansas City Chiefs running back Christian Okoye, who like Ossai was originally born in the Nigeria.

Ossai led the Longhorns in tackles a year ago with 90, including 60 solo stops. He had 13.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions on the season. 

He capped the year with a standout performance against at top 10 Utah team where he finished with nine tackles, six for loss and three sacks to earn Alamo Bowl Defensive MVP honors. 

He'll have a slightly different role on the Texas defense going into the 2020 season, playing what new defensive coordinator Chris Ash calls the "JACK" position. He'll be a hybrid defensive lineman and linebcker, allowing the Longhorns to switch from a 4-3-5 to a 3-3-5 depending on the play. Most expect Ossai to thrive in the roll as he will be closer to the line of scrimmage and able to use his speed and pass rushing skills to disrupt opposing defenses more often. 

Blake Barlow appointed to National Association for Athletics Compliance Board of Directors

Texas Associate AD will serve as the Division I Legislation & Governance Committee chair.

Longhorn Country Staff

Did Vince Young turn down the 2005 Heisman Trophy?

On the Pat McAfee show, former USC running back Reggie Bush confirmed the viral rumor around the 2005 Heisman.

Tomer Barazani

Sam Ehlinger Ranked No. 2 Overall Player in Big 12

The Texas quarterback came in behind Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard on College Football News' top 30 players in the Big 12 list.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Offers Explosive West-Coast Running Back

The Longhorns are now pursuing Playa Del Rey, California back Jaylen Thompson

Chris Dukes

How Anthony Cook's Departure Would Affect Texas' Secondary

With solid reports emerging that junior cornerback Anthony Cook will transfer, how will the Longhorns reshuffle the secondary deck?

Chris Dukes

Former Texas Longhorn DB Proposes 'Eyes of Texas' Compromise

2002 Thorpe Award finalist Rod Babers has an idea that would allow Texas fans to keep their song and still make changes to honor players of color.

Chris Dukes

Former Longhorn Avery Bradley Opts out of Playing in Orlando

Bradley announced Tuesday night that he won’t be traveling to Orlando with the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Target Teases Commitment to Longhorns on Social Media

On Tuesday, Landon Hullaby, the 20th ranked safety prospect of the 2022 class announced on Instagram that if a post receives 10k likes, he would commit to the Texas Longhorns.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Extend Scholarship Offer To New Jersey DB

The Longhorns have thrown their hat in the ring in the race for talented cornerback Jaeden Gould

Chris Dukes

Men’s Tennis Adds Graduate Transfer

Payton Holden, an all-conference honoree from Princeton University and an Austin native, will join the Longhorns as a graduate transfer for the 2020-21 season.

Longhorn Country Staff