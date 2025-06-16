Texas Longhorns 4-Star WR Target Sets Commitment Date
The Texas Longhorns have put themselves in position to earn a commitment from one of the highly-touted prospects in the 2026 recruiting class.
Four-star wide receiver/athlete Jalen Lott has set a commitment date, telling Jason Suchomel of OrangeBloods.com that he will commit on July 8. Among the Longhorns in the battle for Lott are the Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans, LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Colorado Buffaloes.
The Frisco, TX native is listed as a wide receiver on 247Sports, but with his skillset, Lott is seen as one of the best overall athletes in the class, having the skills to play both offense and defense. Lott is highly touted in his class, currently ranking as the No. 6-ranked athlete and No. 61-ranked prospect per 247Sports rankings in the 2026 class.
Lott had an official visit with the Longhorns over the weekend on the 13th, and it was Lott's second-to-last visit, as he takes his final visit with Oregon before his commitment date on June 20th. He began his offseason official visits with Colorado on May 2nd, followed by Georgia on May 16th, LSU on May 30th, USC on June 6th, and ended with the Longhorns and Ducks.
The four-star has deeper ties with the Longhorns as both of his parents were Texas Longhorns athletes. His father, James Lott, played football and was a cornerback from 1983-85, and his mother played for the Longhorns women's basketball team from 1989-1992.
As 247Sports' crystal ball prediction has it, the Longhorns lead the pack in landing the four-star prospect's commitment come July 8th.
A commitment from the four-star would be a huge boost to the Longhorns' 2026 recruiting class, which currently has 13 commits and sits at No. 15 in the country on On3's Industry Rankings. The class is currently headlined by five-stars, quarterback Dia Bell and cornerback/athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr., and has just two wide receivers at the moment, with four-star Chris Stewart and three-star Kohen Brown.