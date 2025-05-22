Texas Longhorns 5-Star Commit Sets Official Visit Date
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have stayed hot recently on both the high school and transfer portal recruiting trail.
Now, one of their recent commits has set an upcoming official date.
Texas five-star long snapper commit Trott O'Neal announced on X recently that he will be taking his official visit to Austin for the weekend of June 6-8.
O'Neal, a Prestonwood Christian product is the country's sixth-ranked long snapper and chose the Longhorns over the Air Force Academy. Per Kohl's Kicking recruiting rankings, O'Neal is the No. 6 long snapper in the class.
He's a part of a Texas 2026 class that features five-stars like quarterback Dia Bell, athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr. and three-star talents like wide receiver Chris Stewart, cornerback Hayward Howard Jr. offensive tackle Max Wright and offensive lineman Nicolas Robertson.
O'Neal will get a chance to compete for the starting spot after the current long snapper, Lance St. Louis, runs out of eligibility in 2026.
Here is Kohl's Kicking's scouting report on O'Neal:
"O'Neal is easily one of the most exciting prospects in the 2026 class. He has impressive size and uses it extremely well in his snapping motion. O'Neal attended the 2024 Kohl's Spring Texas Showcase and finished with the 3rd highest overall charting score in the country. At the 2025 Kohl's Underclassman Challenge, he showed the same great consistency with his accuracy and ball rotation and we have grown accustomed too. O'Neal has the snapping talent and physical attributes every coach is looking for in their starting snapper."
Texas also has an upcoming recruiting visit on June 13, the weekend after O'Neal's.
The Longhorns will open up the 2025 season on the road in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30 on FOX.