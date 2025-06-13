Texas Longhorns 5-Star Freshman Already 'Turning Heads'
For the second straight season, the Texas Longhorns will have to replace their starting defensive tackles. However, instead of replacing just two, as Byron Murphy and T'Vondre Sweat departed for the NFL Draft following the 2023 season. They will now have to make up for the loss of four contributors at the position.
Yet, that is why Texas made the interior defensive line a priority position in the offseason. They added through the transfer portal with the additions of Cole Brevard, Travis Shaw, and Maraad Watson. Meanwhile, they also signed one of the nation's top defensive tackles in the 2025 recruiting class in Justus Terry.
The recruiting win in the form of landing Terry could pay dividends sooner rather than later. As shared in a tweet on Thursday, OrangeBloods' Geoff Ketchum has heard encouraging things about the performance of Terry thus far.
“He’s exactly the reason why you want these guys to come in early,” a source told Ketchum of Terry.
Now, at 6-foot-5 and 262 pounds, the Peach State native looks to be on his way to contributing as a true freshman. He already has an advantage over the typical freshman who doesn't enroll until the summer.
Terry not only enrolled mid-year and got to go through bowl practices with the Longhorns. But he also got to participate in the 15 spring practices that Texas had as well. That is all before he even sets foot on the practice field later this summer for fall camp.
While the additions through the portal help ease some of the pressure off Terry, as he won't necessarily be thrust into action. His mid-year enrollment and extra time spent on the practice field and the weight room could still see him get on the field for meaningful snaps this season.