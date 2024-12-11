Texas Longhorns and Steve Sarkisian Emphasized Size In 2025 Recruiting Class
It was an early Christmas for Longhorn fans to see the Texas Longhorns reel in an impressive signing day class for the 2025 season last week, including notching the number one recruiting class in the nation according to 247Sports.
The biggest get from the day was when the Longhorns signed five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry.
Sitting at 6'5, 275 pounds, Terry was ranked as the ninth-best prospect in the nation and the number-two defensive lineman for the 2025 class on 247.
Coming from Manchester High School in Georgia, it was a huge surprise to many to see him ignore his home state powerhouse in the Georgia Bulldogs as well as other schools in the nearby area like Alabama, Florida State, and Auburn.
"Justus Terry is a great signee for us," Sarkisian said. "Y'all are now seeing, the impact that defensive linemen have in the SEC is critical"
Terry's scouting profile by Andrew Ivins on 247 says he is a "big, rugged run-stopper with the length and athleticism to play in a variety of different alignments up front." As well as he "constantly moves people at the line of scrimmage, winning with strength and power."
The attributes make him a perfect defensive lineman in the SEC as Sarkisian mentioned, making it even more so huge to nag him over the top teams in the SEC like Georgia.
"I thought we signed a really nice defensive lineman class with him, (Josiah) Sharma, (Myron) Charles, and then obviously our EDGE players coming in so it was a nice ending to the early signing period for us," Sarkisian said. "I think it made us feel really good that this is a balanced class but we addressed some real needs and obviously in our conference it starts up front and most notably the defensive front."
Although winning the recruiting class battle, doesn't always mean having a good season. But for now, Longhorn fans should be happy that Sarkisian and NIL have made Texas one of the top spots to play at.
