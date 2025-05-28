Texas Longhorns 5-Star Target Decommits from Oregon Ducks
AUSTIN -- A loss for the Oregon Ducks could be the Texas Longhorns' gain.
Per reports Tuesday from On3's Chad Simmons, five-star edge rusher commit Richard Wesley has decommitted from the Oregon Ducks after announcing his commitment on May 10. Wesley has an upcoming official visit scheduled with Texas on June 20, giving the Longhorns a chance to sway him to Austin.
A product of Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, CA., Wesley is the No. 2 edge and No. 3 player in California in 247Sports' composite rankings. It's still possible he could commit back to Oregon once again but it appears his sites are set elsewhere. He will also be taking an official visit with the Ohio State Buckeyes during the regular-season opener against Texas on Aug. 30.
Wesley's father Johnathan Wesley told Rivals shortly after his original commitment to Oregon that his son's verbal pledge to the Ducks had not been finalized yet.
“We don’t have anything set in stone with Oregon as far as the full package," Johnathan Wesley told Rivals. "As far as we’re concerned, we like Oregon a lot. But there is still some fine-tuning that we need to do. ... Ultimately, when I talked to him, he didn’t tell me to shut the recruiting down and he’s still very much open and interested in other places. This definitely isn’t a final decision because there’s a lot to be finalized.”
If Wesley ends up committing to Texas, he'd join a 2026 Longhorns recruiting class that features five-stars like quarterback Dia Bell, athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr. and long snapper Trott O'Neal along with three-star talents like wide receiver Chris Stewart, cornerback Hayward Howard Jr. offensive tackle Max Wright and offensive lineman Nicolas Robertson.
Here's what 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins had to say on Wesley's scouting report.
"Shows off natural pass rush ability and can dominate the run game as well. Flashes a quick get-off, uses his hands well and can bend, dip and explode off the corner," Biggins wrote. "Strong at the point of attack and shows off a nice physical edge in his game. Loves the weight room and has the multi-sport background we like to see in an edge rusher as well. When you combine his size, natural athleticism, motor and work ethic, his ceiling is as high as any player out West."